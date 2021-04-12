Semiconductor Memory Market Size 2020: by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application

Semiconductor Memory Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Semiconductor Memory market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global semiconductor memory market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing data centers and rising demand for mega facilities for storage are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Semiconductor memory is a semiconductor device which is often used to store data and other information in all computer applications. These days, they are widely used in mobiles, camera, laptop and others. RAM, ROM, DRUM, SRAM, EEPROM and others are some of the common type of the semiconductor memory devices. They are widely used in application such as consumer electronics, medical, telecommunication, industrial and others. Increasing demand for IoT technologies in different industries is fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of IoT technologies in different industries is driving the growth of this market

Growing demand of semiconductor memory from electronic industry will also propel the market growth

Increasing prevalence for high capacity and low power memory is another factor driving the market growth

Rising consumption of smartphones, laptop and other electronic device will also drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High R&D investment will restrain the market growth

High labor and employment cost will also hamper the growth of the market

Increasing cost related to the fabrication plant will also hinder the market growth

Semiconductor Memory Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Type

RAM Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) MRAM Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory (SDRAM) Static Random Access Memory (SRAM)

ROM Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM) Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EPROM) Flash Memory Programmable Read-Only Memory (PROM)



By Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial, Medical

Telecommunication

Others

Semiconductor Memory Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Semiconductor Memory Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Semiconductor Memory Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor memory market are NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, SK HYNIX INC., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., SAMSUNG, Renesas Electronics Corporation., ATP Electronics,Inc., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Western Digital Corporation, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., Alliance Memory, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR., Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, ELITE SEMICONDUCTOR MEMORY TECHNOLOGYINC, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NVE Corporation, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Macronix International Co., Ltd. announced the launch of their NAND flash memory product AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3. This new product has 36nm semiconductor manufacturing technology and is available in 1Gb to 8Gb densities. To meet the different functional and specification need, they have 4-bit ECC and ECC-free solutions. The main aim of the launch is to meet the automotive industry demand for high reliable memory product.

In October 2016, Fujitsu Semiconductor announced the launch of their largest density mass- produced ReRAM product 4 Mbit ReRAM MB85AS4MT which is designed along with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. It has the ability to work in different power supply voltage of 1.65V to 3.6V. They are very suitable for medical and wearable a device which requires high density. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need of customer and provide them better solutions.

The Semiconductor Memory Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Semiconductor Memory Market

Categorization of the Semiconductor Memory Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Semiconductor Memory Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Semiconductor Memory Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

