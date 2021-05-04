Semiconductor Memory: Heart of Smart Devices!

Semiconductor memory is a digital semi-conductor electronic system, which is used to store digital data. Semiconductor memory is also an integral component of present electronic devices. Increasing demand for high capacity and low power memory is growing rapidly as modern advanced portable electronic devices boost overall performance with their reduced size. Access time of the data stored in primary memory should be consistent with microprocessor’s operating time. Semiconductor devices are thus preferred as primary memory. Semiconductor memory is used prominently in assembly of electronics, which uses computer processing technology. It is one of the most important components of electronics needed for any computer-based PCB assembly.

Companies covered

Major players analyzed are Microchip Technology, Inc., Crocus Technology, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Everspin Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, GlobalFoundries, SK Hynix, Inc., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., NXP Semiconductors

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

Global semiconductor memory market has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. New projects throughout the world have stalled, which, in turn, have led to decline in demand for analog semiconductors.

Global factories have struggled to integrate new semiconductor memory equipment as workers have stayed in their homes, which disrupted the global supply chains.

The impact of COVID-19 on this market is temporary as just the production and supply chain is stalled. Once the situation improves, production, supply chains, and demand for semiconductor memory equipment are gradually going to increase.

This COVID-19 lockdown would help companies think about more advanced semiconductor memory to enhance efficiency.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Owing to high storage requirements from several industries, the growing establishment of data centers worldwide would intensify the demand for memory devices with semiconductors. The adoption of colocation data centers and hyperscale data in developed economies, owing to the increase demand for connectivity, management, and storage of large business data from mega facilities is escalating semiconductor memory market demand. This further allows global players to develop their facilities and provides a benefit to the growth of the industry. Increasing saturation of cell phones and technological advances combined with the increasing adoption and popularity of smart devices is expected to create growth opportunities for this semiconductor memory industry. In addition, a notable emergence of Solid-State Drives (SSD) and mobile computing technology on the market is expected to boost the development of global seams. In addition, growing demand in the electronics sector also positively impacts business growth.

The global semiconductor memory market trends are as follows:

Rise in RAM utilization in automotive applications creates new business opportunities

Growing integration of electronic components and improving automotive systems in automobiles is expected to create growth opportunities for leading players in the semiconductor memory industry. Modernization of infotainment vehicle design systems, autonomous driving systems, and safety systems drives semiconductor memory market growth during the forecast period. DRAM and flash memory used in lighting control & ADAS systems offer vehicle systems high speed and connectivity.

Increase in adoption of wearable devices to raise market share for consumer electronics

The consumer electronics segment would have a significant share of the semiconductor memory market, primarily owing to growth in acceptance of IoT & connected technology and rise in consumer disposable income across the world. The consumer electronics manufacturers are partnering with service providers to offer high-tech goods to the customers.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global semiconductor memory industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global semiconductor memory market share.

share. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global semiconductor memory market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global semiconductor memory market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.