Semiconductor Materials Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Semiconductor Materials market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Semiconductor Materials market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Semiconductor Materials investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Materials Market

BASF SE, Cabot Microelectronics, DowDuPont, Hemlock Semiconductor, Henkel AG, Air Liquide SA, Avantor Performance Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Honeywell Electronic Materials, JSR Corporation, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo America, Mitsui High-Tec, among others.

The Semiconductor Materials Market was valued at USD 52.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 66.92 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.17% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

The market is anticipated to witness a stimulating growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand from various end-user industries. The ability of these materials to consume less power, along with broad temperature limits and high electron mobility, is projected to positively influence the global market.

Technical advancements, along with product innovation of electronic materials, is primarily boosting the growth of the market.

Although other conductors are used in more specific applications, silicon is immensely popular due to factors, such as high mobility at room temperature, as well as high temperatures and faster transfer of electrical currents through silicon semiconductors, when compared to any other semiconductor.

Market Insights:

Substrates are Expected to Hold Major Share

Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.

This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.

Regions are covered By Semiconductor Materials Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

