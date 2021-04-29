Semiconductor IP Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

Semiconductor IP Market: Introduction

The global semiconductor IP market is projected to reach ~US$ 8.3 Bn by 2030. The semiconductor IP market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. The global semiconductor IP market has been segmented in terms of type, architecture design, and end-user. In terms of type, the market has been segmented into Verification IP, ASIC, Memory IP, Interface IP, and Processor IP. Architecture design has been segmented into Hard IP and Soft IP. Based on end-user, the semiconductor IP market has been segmented into healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, consumer electronics, and others (industrial equipment, etc). Based on the region, the global semiconductor IP market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of semiconductor IP were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Get sample copy of at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15791

Semiconductor IP Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the semiconductor IP market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the semiconductor IP market. The market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa are also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global semiconductor IP market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of a geographic analysis of the semiconductor IP market.

Semiconductor IP Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global semiconductor IP market. Key players profiled in the report include Avery Design Systems, Altera (Intel Corporation), Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., CAST, Inc., CEVA, Inc., eSilicon Corporation (an Inphi Corporation Company), Imagination Technologies Limited Mentor (a Siemens Business), Kilopass Technology Inc. (a Synopsys Inc. Company), Open-Silicon, Inc., Rambus Inc., Silabtech, and Synopsys, Inc.

Global Semiconductor IP Market: Segmentation

Semiconductor IP Market, by Type

Verification IP

ASIC

Memory IP

Interface IP

Processor IP

Semiconductor IP Market, by Architecture Design

Hard IP Core

Soft IP Core

Semiconductor IP Market, by End User

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others (Industrial Equipment, etc.)

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=15791

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. TMR’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirements.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

The USA – Canada Toll-Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com