Semiconductor in Healthcare Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025

The Semiconductor in Healthcare Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The semiconductor in the healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Semiconductor in Healthcare Market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC (ON Semiconductor), Analog Devices Inc., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors NV, Broadcom Inc., ams AG, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Medical Electronics to Witness Significant Growth

– The use of sensor and other wireless technologies are being used for applications such as remote patient monitoring. Wireless technology and sensors enable connected devices to provide a whole new world of remote patient monitoring and virtual service delivery. A wide range of solutions are still in the development phase to harness data from these connected devices and other electronic ecosystems to enable better patient care.

– Scientists at the Khalifa University Semiconductor Research Center are putting the finishing touches to a device they hope will predict a heart attack hours, or even days before it happens. It is a wearable bracelet, powered by body heat and constantly monitor irregular heart patterns in patients who have had an attack before. The device consists of a sensor, processor, and wireless chip that transmits data to a mobile phone or healthcare provider. With the increasing connected wearable devices across the globe, the market is further expected to grow.

