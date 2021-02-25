Semiconductor Foundry Market 2021 Growth and Global Outlook – Samsung, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Powerchip Technology, TSMC, STMicroelectronics

The Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Semiconductor Foundry market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend Semiconductor Foundry data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Semiconductor Foundry Market was valued at USD 42.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.75% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Foundry Market: SMIC, UMC, WIN Semiconductors, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Globalfoundries, Samsung, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Powerchip Technology, TSMC, TowerJazz, Dongbu HiTek, Vanguard International Semiconductor, MagnaChip Semiconductor, X-FAB Silicon Foundries, STMicroelectronics and Others.

Industry News:

– 25 Feb 2021 – Samsung’s foundry biz market share to increase in Q1 2021

Samsung Electronics’s market share in the global foundry industry is expected to increase in the first quarter of the year from the previous three months, though its growth was projected to be lower than the industry average amid high demand for chips.

Samsung’s foundry business was estimated to log a market share of 18 per cent with revenue of $4.05 billion in the January-March period, up 11 per cent from a year earlier, according to a report from industry tracker TrendForce.

Samsung, also the world’s largest memory chip producer, was estimated to have taken a market share of 16.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, reports Yonhap news agency.

“Samsung will continue to raise its semiconductor CAPEX this year, which is divided between its memory and foundry businesses and represents Samsung’s desire to catch up to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC),” TrendForce said.

“With regards to process technologies, the Korean company’s capacity utilisation rates for the 5-nanometer (nm) and 7nm nodes have been relatively high in the first quarter of 2021.”

However, it was projected that Samsung was not able to significantly narrow the gap with the industry’s leading player TSMC, TrendForce report showed.

TSMC was expected to further expand its dominance in the first quarter with a market share of 56 per cent, with its revenue soaring 25 per cent on-year to $12.91 billion. TSMC was estimated to have logged a market share of 55.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

– May 2020 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TMSC) announced to build a semiconductor facility in Arizona, owing to the growing concerns in Washington regarding the security of the technology supply chain which is largely centered in Asia. Total spending on the project is anticipated to be USD 12 billion with TSMC claiming it will directly create 1,600 jobs. The construction of the facility is planned to start in 2021.

– May 2020 – Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) has secured an investment worth USD 2.2 billion dollars from Chinese state investors. According to SMIC’s announcement, a number of vehicles under China’s Big Fund, a government-backed money pool for funding domestic chip companies, will jointly make the investment in one of SMIC’s plants.

– June 2019, Analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry X-Fab has announced that its high-voltage 180nm CMOS semiconductor process, XH018, is now available for automotive applications. These chips will be manufactured at X-Fab’s production facility in Corbeil-Essonnes, France.

This report segments the Global Semiconductor Foundry Market on the basis of Types are:

Only Foundry Service

Non-Only Foundry Service

On the basis of Application, the Global Semiconductor Foundry Market is segmented into:

Communication

PCs/Desktops

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Other

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

