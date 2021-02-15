Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2021-2026

The Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The semiconductor etch equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Panasonic Corporation, SPTS Technologies Limited (Orbotech), ULVAC Inc.

– June 2019 – Applied Materials Inc. announced the plan for acquiring the semiconductor equipment maker Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion from KKR & Co. The company leveraged the backdrop of a glut in the memory chip market due to a decline in demand from smartphone makers that squeezed prices and weighed on sales of chipmaking equipment.

Key Market Trends

Foundries Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

– New foundry establishments for the production of MEMS, power devices, etc., have contributed to the sale of new equipment. Owing to the strong demand of sensors from the automotive industry, Murata Manufacturing expanded its MEMS sensor manufacturing by building a new factory in Vantaa, Finland, in 2018. The investment, which is worth around JPY 5 billion, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. In June 2019, Silicon Sensing Systems also announced plans to expand Its MEMS foundry in Japan.

– However, according to the report by TRI, global wafer foundry revenue fell by 16% in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. This result is because of the weakness of 12-inch wafer foundry demand.

– The top ten rankings of the wafer foundries remained unchanged compared to the previous year, but the revenue fell by double digits for almost all the listings. Also, with the above decline in the revenues, the market share of Samsung increased.

– Samsung and TSMC are ramping up 7nm with a growing number of tape-outs in the fabrications; also, 200mm foundry capacity remains in demand. Moreover, the global spending for new semiconductor equipment is estimated to reach USD 62 billion in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Fastest Growth

– The innovations, investments, development, and number of company activities account for the growth of semiconductor etch equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region.

– China is one of the largest mobile device producers. With the boost of the internet, the Chinese mobile devices have witnessed substantial growth. The number of mobile internet users in China grew from 720.1 million in 2017 to 757.2 in 2018.

– Also,the advanced packaging market in the region is mainly driven by the policy framework released by the State Council of the Peoples Republic of China on June 2014. This policy aims to make advanced packaging a technology priority across the semiconductor industry.

– Further, the increasing population and demand for smart devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart televisions, and smart refrigerators are fueling the growth of semiconductor etch equipment market in the region.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

