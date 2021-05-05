Semiconductor Equipment Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Semiconductor Equipment Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The semiconductor equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Semiconductor Equipment Market are Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Advantest Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Hitachi High -Technologies Corporation, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– November 2019 – Applied Materials introduced the Materials Engineering Technology Accelerator (META Center), a facility aimed at speeding customer prototyping of new materials, process technologies, and devices. As chipmaking is becoming increasingly challenging, the META Center has extended Applied’s ability to collaborate with customers to pioneer new ways of improving chip performance, power, and cost.

– July 2019 – Applied Materials announced the acquisition of the semiconductor equipment maker, Kokusai Electric, for USD 2.2 billion, from KKR & Co. (KKR). This acquisition is expected to strengthen its footprint in Asia and add to the existing processing technologies of the company.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand of Smartphones will Drive the Market

– Consumer Electronics is the fastest-growing segment among all, which is contributing to market growth. The main driving force for this segment is the growth of smartphones, which is expected to rise, with the rise in population.

– Mobile subscribers are also expected to grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025 as per GSM 2019 Report. Due to the miniaturization trend of mobile devices, there has been a rise in the semiconductor industry, which in returns drives the market for the semiconductor equipment market.

– Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, smartwatch unit sales reached 141 million (unit sales) in 2018, from 75 million in 2017, which is expected to contribute to the semiconductor industry.

– Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch in August 2018, a smartwatch with a Bluetooth or standalone LTE model. Moreover, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, also launched the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit smartwatch.

– Therefore, all the above factors are expected to drive the market for the semiconductor equipment.

