Semiconductor Equipment Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, Tokyo Electron Limited

Semiconductor Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Semiconductor Equipment Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The semiconductor equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Semiconductor Equipment Market are Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Advantest Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Hitachi High -Technologies Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Semiconductor Equipment Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– November 2019 – Applied Materials introduced the Materials Engineering Technology Accelerator (META Center), a facility aimed at speeding customer prototyping of new materials, process technologies, and devices. As chipmaking is becoming increasingly challenging, the META Center has extended Applied’s ability to collaborate with customers to pioneer new ways of improving chip performance, power, and cost.

– July 2019 – Applied Materials announced the acquisition of the semiconductor equipment maker, Kokusai Electric, for USD 2.2 billion, from KKR & Co. (KKR). This acquisition is expected to strengthen its footprint in Asia and add to the existing processing technologies of the company.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Demand of Smartphones will Drive the Market

– Consumer Electronics is the fastest-growing segment among all, which is contributing to market growth. The main driving force for this segment is the growth of smartphones, which is expected to rise, with the rise in population.

– Mobile subscribers are also expected to grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025 as per GSM 2019 Report. Due to the miniaturization trend of mobile devices, there has been a rise in the semiconductor industry, which in returns drives the market for the semiconductor equipment market.

– Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, smartwatch unit sales reached 141 million (unit sales) in 2018, from 75 million in 2017, which is expected to contribute to the semiconductor industry.

– Samsung introduced its Galaxy Watch in August 2018, a smartwatch with a Bluetooth or standalone LTE model. Moreover, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, also launched the Amazfit Verge and the Amazfit smartwatch.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Semiconductor Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

