Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market 2020| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2027

Global semiconductor automated test equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.36 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the surge of automation due to the technological advancements of IoT in the various applicable end-users.

Market Definition: Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market

Semiconductor automated test equipment are electronic devices that are designed to detect and diagnose the various semiconductor components that are currently under development. These testing equipments are used to optimize the efficiency by evaluating the operational capability of the devices.

Market Drivers:

Rapid application of semiconductor devices in the various end-users is expected to drive the growth of the market

Industrial innovations and advancements in the market resulting in greater utilization of semiconductor devices is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the testing equipment devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness and technically skilled professionals from the developing regions is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market

By Type

Wafer Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

Packaged Device Automated Test Equipment (ATE)

By System Type

Analog

Digital

Mixed Signal

System-on-a-Chip (SoC)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Driver

Memory

By Product Type

Memory

Non-Memory

Discrete

Others

By Components

Contractors

Testers

Others

By Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & IT

Industrial

Medical

Military & Defence

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Teradyne Inc. announced that they had acquired Lemsys SA, leader of testing equipment for high power discrete industries in the semiconductor testing application. This acquisition will enable Teradyne to promote more innovations and advance their product offerings to complement their customer-centric approach.

In July 2018, Emerson Electric Co. announced that they had completed the acquisition of “Tools & Test” operations of Textron for approximately USD 810 million. This division will be integrated with Emerson’s “Ridge Tool” operations establishing it as a leader of testing tools and equipments for the various industry verticals. This acquisition will help in expansion of current portfolio of Ridge Tool along with the expansion of geographical servicing locations.

Competitive Analysis

Global semiconductor automated test equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of semiconductor automated test equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global semiconductor automated test equipment market are Accord Global Technology Solutions Private Limited; ADVANTEST CORPORATION; Astronics Corporation; CHROMA ATE INC.; Cobham plc; Lorlin Test Systems; Cohu, Inc; Teradyne Inc.; Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.; SPEA S.p.A.; Averna; Shibasoku Co.,Ltd.; Hangzhou ChangChuan Technology Co.,Ltd.; Crea srl; Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.; National Instruments; Roos Instruments; STAr Technologies Inc.; ABB; Emerson Electric Co.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Schneider Electric; KROHNE Ltd and Kessler-Ellis Products, Co. among others.

The Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market research report covers definition, classification, product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, industry overview, national policy and planning analysis of the industry, the latest dynamic analysis, etc., and also includes major. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global level.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2020 and 2027. Market numbers have been estimated based on form and application. Market size and forecast for each application segment have been provided for the global and regional market.

This report focuses on the global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market development in United States, Europe and China.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment by regions (countries) and application.

Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2020 to 2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

With regard to production bases and technologies, the research in this report covers the production time, base distribution, technical parameters, research and development trends, technology sources, and sources of raw materials of major Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market companies.

Regarding the analysis of the industry chain, the research of this report covers the raw materials and equipment of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market upstream, downstream customers, marketing channels, industry development trends and investment strategy recommendations. The more specific analysis also includes the main application areas of market and consumption, major regions and Consumption, major Chinese producers, distributors, raw material suppliers, equipment providers and their contact information, industry chain relationship analysis.

The research in this report also includes product parameters, production process, cost structure, and data information classified by region, technology and application. Finally, the paper model new project SWOT analysis and investment feasibility study of the case model.

Overall, this is an in-depth research report specifically for the Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment industry. The research center uses an objective and fair way to conduct an in-depth analysis of the development trend of the industry, providing support and evidence for customer competition analysis, development planning, and investment decision-making. In the course of operation, the project has received support and assistance from technicians and marketing personnel in various links of the industry chain.

The Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-semiconductor-automated-test-equipment-market

