Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Semi-Autonomous Truck can drive the vehicles without driver with the help of sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI). Semi-autonomous truck is operated in the longer distance with the less human effort and can control all the safety functions by its own. Semi- autonomous trucks sense the driving condition of surrounding and allows driver to regain the controls providing sufficient transition time. Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck has effective sensor technology than human sense as it provides distance vision ahead, detect small obstacles, and maneuver traffic effectively. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government asked for work from home operations from every organization for temporary basis, that is affecting supply and distribution channel across the world. Semi-autonomous truck is designed with an essential service and helps to keep restocking stores light on inventory after the panic-buying of consumer staples as the crisis unfolded.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw989

The increasing emphasis on better road safety and traffic control, ability of autonomous and semi-autonomous trucks to alleviate truck driver shortage and economic effect of semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks on the trucking industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance, in 2017, Tesla Inc. announced the launch of electric truck called ‘Semi’ by 2021. The Tesla Semi can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (100 km per hour) in five seconds without cargo. However, the concerns over cybersecurity and data privacy and lack of information technology and communication infrastructure in developing nations are the major factors restraining the growth of global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Volvo Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Embark, Inc.

Daimler AG

Waymo LLC

Tesla, Inc.

PACCAR Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sensor Type:

LiDAR

Radar

Camera

Ultrasonic

Others

By Product Type:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Assist (LA)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw989

Target Audience of the Global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Truck Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors