Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market 2020-2030: The semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market is expected to grow due to increase in road accidents, need for efficient bus operations, and demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features in buses. Safety standard has become a priority among governments across the world, which have now started regulating standards to reduce casualties in road crashes. Increase in need for pedestrian & passenger safety, reduction in CO2 emission, efficient public transport, and advanced features has compelled Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to design and develop semi-autonomous & autonomous public transport solutions.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Automation, Application, and Sensor Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered Continental, Bosch, Aptiv, AB Volvo, EasyMile, Navya, 2getthere, City Traffic, Local Motors, and Denso

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Public transport has been completely shut during the lockdown in almost every country across the globe to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban on operations during lockdown has caused significant financial losses. It is estimated that when services resume, demand may not return to pre-lockdown levels due to the norms of social distancing and passenger’s perceived risk of traveling.

Public transport has several challenges to face after the lockdown, such as crew management, social distancing, and handling crowd, which are expected to impact the profitability.

COVID-19 induced lockdown and additional measures, such as social distancing and frequent cleaning, have put an additional financial burden on bus operators, thereby risking the long-term sustainability of the sector.

It is crucial to ensure the continuity of bus services with the lockdown coming to an end in many countries along with the gradual start of economic activities. However, public transport has to prepare responsive strategies in this vital situation for traveling passengers.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The ultrasonic segment and shortage of drivers are expected to boost the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market over the forecast period. However, cyber security & data security concerns and the high cost of development hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in demand for 5G technology for vehicle connectivity is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market trends are as follows:

The ultrasonic segment

The ultrasonic segment is expected to have the largest market share in the autonomous & semi-autonomous bus market by volume. Ultrasonic sensors are used in semi-autonomous & autonomous buses as they have a short range and small Field of View (FoV). These sensors are used for short-range object detection, which is quite accurate for parking Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) feature. Therefore, this is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

Shortage of drivers

Huge number of drivers either quit their job or only a few people take training for this particular job. In many countries, shortage of drivers is getting so serious that even bonuses are offered for these drivers who sign up for the job. If this shortage continues, it is expected to rapidly boost the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Diesel

Electric

Hybrid Automation Level 1

Level 2 & Level 3

Level 4

Level 5 Application Shuttle

Intercity/Intracity Sensor Ultrasonic

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

