Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid growth and advancements of artificial intelligence resulting in enhanced areas of application along with rise in the usage of these vehicles as mobility services.

Semi-autonomous vehicles can be defined as those automotive that has the capability of driving themselves with the help of various sensors, radars, and artificial intelligence but require the presence or interference of humans when they encounter a situation which they cannot manage. Autonomous vehicles or self-driving vehicles are automated vehicle systems which are equipped with enhanced components, technology and involve the usage of sensors, radars and artificial intelligence to drive themselves under any circumstances. These vehicles, however, do not require the presence or interference of any human to drive.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth and preference in adoption of autonomous driving technology amid growth of AI; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Adoption of this technology results in better efficiency, safety of vehicles and results in reduced risk of casualties

Growing levels of connectivity of components globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of components, and requirement of large capital funding for integration, manufacturing of these vehicles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Usage of these vehicles will generate massive amounts of data which will need to be managed and stored, this requires the need for infrastructure which is not present in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market Scope and Segmentation:

By Level of Automation

Semi-Autonomous Level 1 Level 2

Autonomous Level 3 Level 4 Level 5



By Components

Semi-Autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensor

Autonomous Vehicle Camera Radar LiDAR Ultrasonic Sensor



By Semi-Autonomous ADAS Features

Lane Assist (LA)

Crash Warning System (CWS)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Smart Park Assist (SPA)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

By Fuel Type

Semi-Autonomous Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Autonomous Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



By Application

Civil

Robo Taxi

Ride Hail

Ride Share

Self-Driving Truck

Self-Driving Bus

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Companies Operating in the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market Includes:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Volkswagen AG; Daimler AG; Texas Instruments Incorporated; DENSO CORPORATION; BYD Company Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH; AB Volvo; Nissan; Delphi Technologies; Visteon Corporation; Continental AG; NXP Semiconductors; BMW AG; Magna International Inc.; Waymo LLC; Infineon Technologies AG; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Intel Corporation; Tesla; Cisco and Valeo.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Daimler AG’s subsidiary Daimler Trucks announced that they had agreed to acquire a majority share in Torc Robotics. This acquisition will further the development and technology associated with self-driving/autonomous trucks and will fasten the road for commercializing these products.

In September 2018, Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Integrated Device Technology, Inc. for an approximate amount of USD 6.7 billion. The acquisition is expected to combine two market leaders for chips and analog microprocessors and establishes a global leader.

The Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market

Categorization of the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicle Market players

