Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market 2021| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth -2027

The global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Top Key Players:-

1. AB Volvo

2. Aptiv PLC

3. Continental AG

4. Daimler AG

5. Denso Corporation

6. EasyMile

7. NAVYA Group

8. NVIDIA Corporation

9. Robert Bosch GmbH

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The semi-autonomous and autonomous bus uses artificial intelligence (AI) software, cameras, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR to sense the surrounding environment and navigate. Semi-autonomous and autonomous buses are equipped with various ADAS features and sensors that help in improving road safety. There are diverse levels of autonomy ranging from semi-autonomous that involve driver assistance to fully autonomous, which does not require human assistance. Factors such as a rise in road accidents, government regulations regarding safety features, shortage of drivers, the need for efficient bus operations, and the increasing need for efficient feature-rich modern buses are driving the semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market.

