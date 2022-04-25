Selling Tampa Season 2 Release Date: Details We Need To Know About Next Part!

Because “Selling Sunset” was such a big sensation worldwide, it was only logical for Netflix to open a new glitzy location. According to Screen Rant, “Selling Tampa” premiered on Netflix on December 15, 2021. Quickly becoming one of the service’s most-watched and highest-rated shows. The all-female realtor cast of “Selling Sunset” is well-known. “Selling Tampa” is a sitcom about a brokerage run entirely by Black women.

This exquisite ladies’ many residences were trying to sell were appropriately dubbed Allure Realty. They were as beautiful as their Los Angeles counterparts, especially considering the potential to dominate Tampa’s ocean-fronted market. The founder, Sharelle Rosado, proved to be as good as, if not better than, the Oppenheim twins as a leader. Although Allure began in 2019, it already has outlets in Tampa Bay and Miami. According to Elle, indicating a significant potential for future growth.

“Selling Tampa” debuted just in time to help us get over the winter blues. But now that viewers have binge-watched at least one episode from the first season, we’re ready for more. This concludes our coverage of Season 2 of “Selling Tampa.”

Selling Tampa Season 2 Release Date:

The second season of “Selling Tampa” has yet to be renewed. The first season of Stranger Things was released on Netflix on December 15, 2021, so it’s still early in the game. It’s possible that “Selling Tampa” will be shot later this year. With Season 2 arriving in December, or perhaps sooner if Netflix wants to capitalize on favorable word-of-mind.

While viewers enjoyed “Selling Tampa,” executives behind the scenes typically take their time double-checking the numbers and deciding whether or not to continue. Given that “Selling Tampa” trended in Netflix’s Top 10 and sibling show “Selling Sunset” was recently renewed for a second season, it’s realistic to expect more “Selling Tampa.”

Usually, six months pass between seasons of “Selling Sunset.” Still, because of COVID-19, fans had to wait an infamously long time for the most recent season. As a result, it could be summer 2022 or another winter; we’ll have to wait and see.

Cast of Selling Tampa Season 2

Sharelle Rosado, the owner of Allure Realty, would most likely be the center of attention again, even though she is pregnant.

Tennille Moore, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, and Anne-Sophie Petit are all expected to return. However, there are concerns concerning Alexis Williams, who Sharelle fired at the end of season one, and Rena Frazier. She caused a stir by seeking to open a rival brokerage.

It’s not uncommon for new faces to join the cast (hello, Vanessa and Emma). As it was with Selling Sunset, so we can expect some cast additions if the series happens.

Plot of Selling Tampa Season 2

In season 1, we learned that Sharelle was expecting a child and that her fiancé, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, was 280 miles away in Miami. Sharelle and Johnson are going to fight a lot in the second season, so there will be a lot of focus on that and other problems in the Miami branch.

It will be decided by what the showrunner and authors add to the bucket of Tampa’s old and new team members.

Trailer Of Selling Tampa Season 2

Season 2 has yet to be confirmed; hence there is no trailer. Let’s have a look at the official trailer below.

Where To Watch Selling Tampa Season 2

As We Know, “Selling Tampa” is published on netflix. Season 2 of “Selling Tampa” will also be release there, you can watch selling tampa on netflix.

