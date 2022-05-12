Selling Sunset 6 Release Date: Here’s everything we know so far!!

Selling Sunset has been a must-see for reality television enthusiasts since its premiere in 2019. Season 5’s premiere in April 2022 proved it, with the show debuting at number one on Netflix’s top 10 the same day. There will even be an additional episode to explain all of the remaining questions from the season 5 finale: A reunion special will air on May 6th. So, following the reunion, what’s next for the reality star? Here’s all we know about a possible Selling Sunset 6 Release Date thus far.

What is Selling Sunset 6 Release Date?

Unfortunately, due to the fact that the renewal announcement has yet to be made, Selling Sunset Season 6 will not be available on Netflix anytime soon. If nothing goes wrong, the show has a good chance of being renewed, which means a lot of time will be spent on pre-production, casting, filming, editing, and post-production.

So, our best bet for the Selling Sunset 6 release date on Netflix is in the first quarter of 2023. We realize it’s been a long time. But, for the time being, that’s our best guess, as we keep our fingers crossed for a Season 6 renewal.

Selling Sunset 6 Cast: Who’ll be returning in the sixth season?

This is the million-dollar question because it appeared that two of the original cast members would be leaving at the conclusion of the season.

In season six, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, and newbie Chelsea Lazkani are all expected to return to sell more high-end homes in the hills. Others, on the other hand, have large question marks hanging over their heads.

Maya Vander, on the other hand, expressed her wish to spend more time with her family in Miami, Florida, after selling off one last multimillion-dollar listing and has been quoted as indicating that she would “definitely not” appear on the show full-time if a sixth season was approved.

Maya was expecting her third kid at the time of filming. However, in December 2021, she revealed that her baby, Mason, had been stillborn.

She revealed in February 2022 that she has founded The Maya Vander Group in Miami. So it appears that her long-term role on the show is over… but that won’t stop her from stopping by the Oppenheim Group for a catch-up coffee. What’s more, who knows? She might even go to Selling Tampa, the franchise’s more local arm, and make friends with the girls there.

It’s since been announced that Christine was planning to revolutionize the real estate market with her husband by working with cryptocurrency. To make things even worse, away from the cameras, she didn’t turn up to the Selling Sunset reunion taping, with a rep claiming she had Covid and was being cautious.

However, she was later snapped lying on a sunbed with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and appeared to be filming something with her. It should be noted though there is no clarification between when the photos were snapped in correlation with the reunion filming.

Selling Sunset 6 Expected Plot

For the past five seasons, Selling Sunset has followed the drama at Oppenheim Group, where the personal and professional lives of elite real estate agents have become interwoven. There’s a lot that was left unanswered at the end of Season 5 that will almost certainly be addressed as the sixth season approaches.

By the end of Season 5, the most startling thing had happened: Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Strause had broken up, owing to Jason’s decision not to desire children. We may see the fallout in Season 6, as Chrishell is adamant about raising a baby, whether or not she has a boyfriend, according to a recent interview.

Is there any trailer for Selling Sunset 6 Release Date

Because there has been no news on the show’s renewal, no new trailer for Selling Sunset 6 Release Date has been published.

How many episodes will there be in Selling Sunset Season 6?

Though no official announcement has been made, the forthcoming season is expected to contain episodes ranging from 8 to 11.

That’s about Selling Sunset 6 Release Date. For more details, stay tuned!!