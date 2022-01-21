Selling a Sennheiser mirrorless camera with 2 batteries, lens and microphone

If you are a photo and video enthusiast you will be in heaven with this great Panasonic bundle as the Lumix GH5 camera with accessories is available at a huge discount of 500 euros.

Panasonic Lumix GH5: a high quality mirrorless camera

Panasonic is a recognized brand, especially in the field of photography with its mirrorless cameras. Today it’s the turn of the Lumix GH5 to benefit from a great offer in its pack version.

The latter has a 21.7 megapixel CMOS sensor that allows you to take photos in many resolutions and even in RAW if you want to edit something. As for the video, you can easily film in Full HD. It also has a Micro 4/3 mount compatible with Olympus and Panasonic and in the same pack we find the Panasonic G 25mm f/1.7 lens.

On the back there is an adjustable 8.12 cm touchscreen to preview your shots or retrieve the result easily and quickly without having to connect to a PC.

That’s not all, because in this pack we also have a Sennheiser MKE 200 microphone that can be plugged in to optimally capture voices and sounds.

You will not be afraid of running out of battery since you have a second.

The Panasonic package is currently 1199 euros instead of 1699 euros, i.e. 500 euros immediate discount. Otherwise, we also have a great 4K drone on offer.

Why crack?

Photo and video qualityTwo batteriesMicro Sennheiser

