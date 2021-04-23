Self-Sustenance To Spell Growth For The Specimen Processing Equipment Market

The Specimen Processing Equipment Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Specimen processing is one-stop unit for processing, storing and shipping the research samples collected from the researchers. It is a laboratory procedure that involves few steps including receiving the samples in maintained storage condition, identifying and sorting the samples, barcode labelling of the containers, preparation of the samples, and analysis. The specimens nay include the sample of blood, saliva, faeces, urine, sputum, hair follicles or other biological specimens. The specimen process may include urine analysis process, blood centrifugation (to separate the blood components), blood mixing (to ensure even distribution of components) and other tests. The documentation is the part of the specimen processing associated with recording, filing, storage, and computer processing of the clinical data. After completion of documentation processing, the specimen samples are sent to a pathology laboratory for testing purpose. The pathology laboratories or other clinical laboratories performed the step by step procedure to assess the samples under-maintained condition. The processing is followed by safety and precautions. The processing is mainly performed under specific condition along with the maintained specification required for the particular samples. Thus, developing advanced technologies are exploring opportunities for experts to make their work easier by exploring advanced technologies in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented public health challenge and is expected to have a significant impact on the global specimen processing equipment market. With the onset of COVID 19 pandemic, the demand for medical supplies including the kits, consumables and disposable has outpaced the supply. This influenced the specimen processing equipment market positively in with the raised sales of consumables. However, increasing demand for processing consumables and the rising testing volumes, along with the need for early diagnosis expects to rise more in the coming days. However, the government initiative to overcome the pandemic outbreak and combat the novel coronavirus spread has boosted the specimen processing equipment market growth. For instance, in August 2020, Quidel Corporation, a leader in rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced the labelling of Sofia® SARS Antigen FIA amended either nasal or nasopharyngeal swabs as the Quidel’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Additionally, in May 2020, Puritan Medical Products, leading manufacturer of single-use products for controlled environments, diagnostics and specimen collection, medical and microbiology media industries received grant of $75.5M from the Defense Production Act. This agreement was granted to increase the domestic capacity for swabs needed to combat COVID-19.

The Specimen Processing Equipment Market is brimming in presence of several big manufacturers in the field of medical devices. The emerging manufacturers are highly investing in research efforts to introduce advanced technological devices in the field of life science area. The investment to actively explore the innovative ideas to pioneer their advanced equipment and expand their product portfolio in the competitive market is one of the trending factor being adopted by the various leaders. The growing shift towards advanced and automated technology rather than the manual method is another trending factor adopted by the key manufacturers. The manufacturers are entering into collaborative agreements with the emerging players and also with the regulatory bodies to develop their presence and expand their profile. Rising government initiatives to support the manufacturers and meet the global needs to overcome the pandemic situation. For instance, Quidel Corporation entered into a definitive agreement with the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The collaboration was focused explore its Advanced Technology Platforms (RADx-ATP) performed for SARS-CoV-2 Antigen diagnosis using its Sofia® Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) platform and expand its manufacturing capacity in San Diego.

The specimen needs to be stored in maintained storage condition because exposure to certain nutritional, chemical or other environmental factors can affect the stability or may change the physical or the chemical nature of the sample. The manufacturers are continuously working on the development of advanced processing equipment that can meet the storage demand and reduce the handling error. Thus, the rising investment in research areas to innovate advanced products expects to boost the specimen processing equipment market growth. Collaboration between the leading medical devices manufacturers and research laboratories or diagnostic laboratories can benefit the specimen processing equipment market penetration. The rising healthcare spending in developed and developing countries, rising awareness about early diagnosis are factors influencing the Specimen Processing Equipment Market growth in the coming future. The increasing number of geriatric patients requiring different biological samples test, rising prevalence of chronic diseases like kidney disorder and infectious diseases has surged the demand for the biological sample test. Thus growing demand for biological sample test has raised the specimen processing equipment market growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for laboratory procedures led by the increasing number of specimen preparation and processing procedure has driven the specimen processing equipment market growth and expects to grow during the forecast period.

Lack of professionals that can perform the processing task is the major restraint in the specimen processing equipment market. The raised pitfalls including contamination of specimen samples, change in the specimen’s nature due to storage or handling error are the restraining factors expects to hamper the specimen processing equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Based on consumables, the Specimen Processing Equipment Market has been segmented as: Tubes EDTA Tubes Glucose Tubes Citrate tubes DNA tubes Blood Collection Tubes Urinalysis Tubes Urine culture tubes Gel & Lithium Heparin Tube

Containers Urine collection container Sharp containers

Disposable Tourniquet

Swabs oropharyngeal nasal

Holders Needle holders Tube holders

Lancets Based on the device, the specimen processing equipment market has been segmented as: Processors Walk-Away Specimen Processor (WASP) Innova Processor Inoqula Specimen Processing Device Previ Isola Automated Plate Streaker

Centrifuge

Sterile instruments Spoons Knifes Forceps or tongs, spatula, Drill bits Pipettes Scissors

Refrigerants

Freezers

Infusion equipment

YSI Glucose/ lactate analyzer Based on end-users, the Specimen Processing Equipment Market has been segmented as: Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Research centres Based on the region, the Specimen Processing Equipment Market has been segmented as: North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Swabs gained popularity in the specimen processing equipment market in terms of consumables. In recent months the overwhelming demand for swabs has expected it to dominate the specimen processing equipment market. Owing to its flexibility, sterility, easy handling and sample collection application, the swabs holds the highest share. The tubes also hold a significant share in the specimen processing equipment market owing to sterility property and growing advancement has led the tubes to hold the significant share following swabs.

The specimen processors are the automated processing equipment. The automated processors has the capability of processing both liquid and non-liquid bacteriology specimens that enables the standardized processes, streamline workflow, with consistent and high-quality streaking. Owing to the inherent technologies and their significant role in all forms of R&D projects implemented in this industry has led the processor to gain popularity and accounted for the highest share in the specimen processing equipment market.

Diagnostic labs are concerned with the clinical testing performed to diagnose a certain disease. With the presence of various expertise, presence of advanced devices, the diagnostic labs have gain popularity in the specimen processing equipment market. Key Players: