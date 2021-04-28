Self-Sustenance To Spell Growth For The Specimen Processing Equipment Market
Specimen processing is one-stop unit for processing, storing and shipping the research samples collected from the researchers. It is a laboratory procedure that involves few steps including receiving the samples in maintained storage condition, identifying and sorting the samples, barcode labelling of the containers, preparation of the samples, and analysis. The specimens nay include the sample of blood, saliva, faeces, urine, sputum, hair follicles or other biological specimens. The specimen process may include urine analysis process, blood centrifugation (to separate the blood components), blood mixing (to ensure even distribution of components) and other tests. The documentation is the part of the specimen processing associated with recording, filing, storage, and computer processing of the clinical data. After completion of documentation processing, the specimen samples are sent to a pathology laboratory for testing purpose. The pathology laboratories or other clinical laboratories performed the step by step procedure to assess the samples under-maintained condition. The processing is followed by safety and precautions. The processing is mainly performed under specific condition along with the maintained specification required for the particular samples. Thus, developing advanced technologies are exploring opportunities for experts to make their work easier by exploring advanced technologies in the market.
For instance, in August 2020, Quidel Corporation, a leader in rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced the labelling of Sofia® SARS Antigen FIA amended either nasal or nasopharyngeal swabs as the Quidel’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Additionally, in May 2020, Puritan Medical Products, leading manufacturer of single-use products for controlled environments, diagnostics and specimen collection, medical and microbiology media industries received grant of $75.5M from the Defense Production Act. This agreement was granted to increase the domestic capacity for swabs needed to combat COVID-19.
- Tubes
- EDTA Tubes
- Glucose Tubes
- Citrate tubes
- DNA tubes
- Blood Collection Tubes
- Urinalysis Tubes
- Urine culture tubes
- Gel & Lithium Heparin Tube
- Containers
- Urine collection container
- Sharp containers
- Disposable Tourniquet
- Swabs
- oropharyngeal
- nasal
- Holders
- Needle holders
- Tube holders
- Lancets
Based on the device, the specimen processing equipment market has been segmented as:
- Processors
- Walk-Away Specimen Processor (WASP)
- Innova Processor
- Inoqula Specimen Processing Device
- Previ Isola Automated Plate Streaker
- Centrifuge
- Sterile instruments
- Spoons
- Knifes
- Forceps or tongs, spatula,
- Drill bits
- Pipettes
- Scissors
- Refrigerants
- Freezers
- Infusion equipment
- YSI Glucose/ lactate analyzer
Based on end-users, the Specimen Processing Equipment Market has been segmented as:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic laboratories
- Research centres
Based on the region, the Specimen Processing Equipment Market has been segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Key Players:
- Dickinson and Company
- Becton
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- bioMerieux SA
- Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co.Ltd
- Haier Biomedical
- Copan DiagnosticsInc.
- Puritan Medical Products
- Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Ltd.
- Quidel Corporation
- Crystal Technology & Industries Inc.
- emc-lab.de
- Grifols
- S.A.
- LiCONiC AG
- Sel Tibbi Malzemeler VACUSEL
- Sartorius AG
- others
