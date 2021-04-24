Self-Sustenance To Spell Growth For The Plastic Wound Retractor Market
The Plastic Wound Retractor Market report by Persistence Market Research is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.
Plastic wound retractor is a surgical instrument used to access the internal organs and control surgical site infections during various surgeries such as abdominal surgery, C-section, bladder surgery etc. These retractors are mainly used to separate the edges of surgical incision to access
the internal body parts. Recently, Persistence Market Research has provided vital insights on plastic wounds retractor market in its new report titled “Plastic Wound Retractors Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)”.
According to the research report, the plastic wound retractors global market will stay sluggish during 2017-2025 and is poised to register a CAGR of 2.5%. The growth of the market is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of disposable plastic retractors for various surgeries such as hernia, C-section, bariatric surgery etc.
Global Plastic Wound Retractors Market: Dynamics
The plastic wound retractors global market is impacted by a lot of factors prevailing in the market. Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of plastic wound retractors global market are:
- Increasing rate of bariatric surgery
- Increasing preference of C-section surgery for child birth
- The increasing number of cases of surgical site infection (SSI) associated with various surgical procedures
- Increasing number of cases of lifestyle disorders
- Development of advanced products and product innovation by various manufacturers
Global Plastic Wound Retractors Market: Segmental Analysis
The plastic wound retractors global market is segmented on the basis of five major categories, i.e. product type, application, surgery type, end user and region.
The segmentation done on the basis of product type includes ring based and prong based which is further segmented on the basis of its size like small, medium, large etc. Likewise, prong based is also segmented further on the basis of its size.
Another segmentation is done on the basis of application which includes abdominal surgery which has sub segments like colorectal (open), colorectal (lap) etc., cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, plastic surgery, dental surgery, brain surgery, thyroid surgery, other surgeries.
Furthermore, segmentation is done on the basis of surgery type which includes segments like minimally invasive surgery and open surgery. On the basis of end user, the segments are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The regional segmentation includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.
By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Europe is likely to be a highly lucrative region
By product type, ring based products dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue to do so owing to its increasing adoption in abdominal and bladder surgeries to reach US$454 Mn by 2025
By application, abdominal surgery type segment is expected to dominate the market and is estimated to reach a value more than US$ 385 Mn
Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry
