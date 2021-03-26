Self-Service Market 2021 Business Scenario –KIOSK Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co.

Self-Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Self-Service market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Self-Service market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: KIOSK Information Systems Inc., NCR Corporation, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co., Crane Co., Fujitsu Ltd, among others.

Scope of the Report

The self-service market was valued at USD 28.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 68.01 billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period (2020-2025).The vending machine system is also another major segment in the self-service market. These are widely used in retail stores or big scale enterprises wherein the system is used for dispensing food or beverages or any other product suitable to the system. Vending machines are expected to witness a wider implementation, owing to language barriers in various countries, such as Singapore, Malaysia, among others with a high tourism rate.



Key Market Trends

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to Drive the Self-Service Market

– The growing inclination toward the adoption of ATMs in the banking sectors and other industries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market.

– With the increasing population and growing adoption of banking services among the public, the demand for ATMs is growing at a rapid pace. Huge investments in this sector to provide reliable ATMs and kiosk systems are helping the growth of this market.

– According to data by the RBI, India had 104,011 on-site ATMs in 2018, with rapid urbanization and a move toward digitalization post-recession, the number grew up to 112,458 ATMs in 2019.

– Moreover, the ease of doing all sort of banking activities like cheque deposit, balance inquiry, money transfer, money withdrawal, and much more, helps people to rely on ATMs with 24*7 service rather than going to banks in specified hours. It also helped the bank to ease out their workload of catering to so many people and made the process smooth at their end too.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

– The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a substantial pace through the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of self-service technologies by large organizations and SMEs to spread their presence and increase their service contributions. Moreover, the growing consumer spending power in countries, such as India, China, and Japan, is also boosting the growth of the market.

– According to IATA, India is one of the fastest-growing domestic air passenger markets at a rate of 23.3%. The increasing number of domestic passengers has led to the introduction of self-check-in kiosks by airlines, such as Vistara and Air India. As the number of passengers grows every year, the demand for these kiosks is also expected to increase.

– Moreover, the retail industry in India is prospering, with optimistic sales in the recent past. According to IBEF, the retail market in India is projected to grow from USD 672 billion in 2017 to USD 1.1 trillion in 2020. Also, increasing participation from foreign and private players is boosting India’s retail infrastructure and thus is positively impacting the studied market.

– Further, the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, is anticipated to increase the demand for kiosks in food chains. For instance, Westlife Development, which owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, is opening its restaurants, with enhanced safety norms in view of the pandemic, by installing self-ordering Kiosk machines for the customers.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

