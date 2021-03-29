Self-service BI Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute

The Self-service BI Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The self-service BI Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Self-service BI Market: IBM, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Microstrategy, Inc., Tibco Software, ZOHO Corporation, Dataphine, Looker, and others.

Key Industry Developments:

– May 2019 – SAP SE announced a series of innovations to SAP S/4HANA to make it easier to add artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, and to customize apps. This will help companies improve business results, automate business processes and make accurate predictions for better decisions.

– March 2018 – Microsoft announced the expansion of the Microsoft Intelligent Network for eye care, now AI Network for Healthcare, to create an AI-focused network in cardiology, in partnership with one of the largest health systems in India, Apollo Hospitals.

Key Market Trends

Self-Service BI has a Dominant Role in Marketing and Sales



– With the bulks of data available today, banks can collect formerly unimaginable information about every customer, giving them a better understanding of customers wants and helps them to address these needs and wants proactively.

– It also permits diverse departments within a bank, such as marketing, sales, to work more closely as a single unit. Rather than pushing out products to all clients, banks can now merge BI and sales force automation tools to market products tailored to consumers present situations, whether they’re constructing new homes, opening small companies or starting families.

– In fact, financial services companies using BI reported a 7 percent enhancement in cross-sell and up-sell incomes. BI also provides banks up-to-date information on their most profitable clienteles and the banking choices they make. Banks can use that info to hold high-value customers, market the correct products to them and select which products to invest in for the maximum return.

North America Dominates the Self-service BI Market

– Technical advancement and innovation for business management analytics for their production, sales, and advances in the US and Canada are mainly responsible for this region’s growth and development. The United States controls this region. Its economy boasts of a highly-developed and technologically or scientifically advanced services area, which accounts for nearly 80% of its output.

– Large US companies also play a chief role on the global stage, with more than a fifth of firms on the Fortune Global 500 coming from the United States. Canada is witnessing an enhanced production and good efficacy in its industries, which is a chief factor in favor of its business intelligence market.

– The vital markets are also being presented by prospects like the upgraded efficiency of BI tools, increasing acceptance of cloud computing in the BI market and varying landscape due to augmented Big Data adoption.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Self-service BI Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

