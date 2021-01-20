Self-Service BI Market 2020| Key Development To Be Observed Industry States And Outlook Across By 2027
Global self-service BI market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to use of cloud computing in BI market, adoption of small and medium businesses and volume of business data
Market Definition: Global Self-Service BI Market
Self-service BI, also called ad Hoc reporting, that enables users the flexibility for developing rapid reports and empowering them to research the data. Self-Service tools offer users the option for creating reports from scratch or to change reports without binding up developer resources by providing the flexibility to end user to control their analytics requirement and empower themselves to form decisions from their data and intervals applications that have embedded self-services.
Market Drivers:
- Emergence of cloud computing in Bi market is fueling the market growth
- Rising adoption by small and medium businesses is a driver for this market
- Growing volume of business data is driving the market growth
- Increasing demand for In-depth competitive insights is a driver for this market
Market Restraints:
- High investment costs hinders the growth of the market
- Poor data governance process is restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Self-Service BI Market
By Type
- Software
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Consulting Services
By Business Function
- Finance
- Marketing
- Sales
- Operations
- Human Resources (HR)
By Application
- Fraud and Security Management
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Predictive Asset Maintenance
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Customer Engagement and Analysis
- Supply Chain Management and Procurement
- Operations Management
- Other Applications
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Industry Vertical
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Ecommerce
- Telecommunications and IT
- Transportation and Logistics
- Media and Entertainment
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Defense
- Other
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019,Salesforce has wrapped up its acquisition of Seattle’s Tableau software, After the acquisition Tableau will make Salesforce customer 360, including strong Salesforce’s analytics capabilities, that will enables their customers to speed up innovation and to take smarter decisions. Tableau introduces self-service analytics with an intuitive analytics platform that allows people of any skill level to work with data
- In June 2019, Google Cloud announced the agreement with Looker, an analytics and business intelligence startup. This agreement will help the fundamental requirement for organizations wanting to transform themselves digitally to handle, store and evaluate big data from different sources. Google Cloud provides clients with a comprehensive and integrated cloud service to aggregate and evaluate the information in a highly scalable data warehouse. The combination of Google Cloud and Looker will enable everyone to speed up their management
Competitive Analysis
Global self-service BI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-service BI market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global self-service BI market are MapR Technologies, Inc., RapidMiner, Inc., Birst, Inc., ALTERYX, INC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech International AB, MicroStrategy Incorporated., TABLEAU SOFTWARE., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Sisense Inc., Domo, Inc., Logi Analytics, TARGIT., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, JSC PROGNOZ and others
The Self-Service BI market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Self-Service BI market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Self-Service BI market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Self-Service BI market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Self-Service BI. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Self-Service BI market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Self-Service BI market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Self-Service BI market by offline distribution channel
- Global Self-Service BI market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Self-Service BI market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Self-Service BI market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Self-Service BI market in Americas
- Licensed Self-Service BI market in EMEA
- Licensed Self-Service BI market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
