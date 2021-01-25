Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Is Growing With A CAGR Of 12.8% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Global self-organizing network (SON) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 11,753.08 million by 2027.

Increasing number of small cells is aiding growth of this market. Growing demand for wireless connectivity have enabled self-organizing network to attain the growth as it automatically helps in selecting and linking different wireless networking devices together via perception of mesh networking. This later enhances the security and improves the network coverage.

Self-organizing networks (SON) is a group of functions that are capable of self-configuration, self-diagnosis, self-optimization and self-healing of cellular network. There are generally four types of self-organizing networks (SONs): the wireless mobile ad hoc network (MANET), wireless sensor network (WSN), wireless mesh network (WMN) and vehicular ad hoc network (VANET). They have been considered as a necessity to be integrated with the mobile networks in order to handle the growing operational and capital costs. They also significantly reduce the operational pressure by streamlining the whole system which ensures minimal interference by humans.

Global self-organizing network (SON) Market Scope and Market Size

Global self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented on the basis of network, offering, architecture, network technology and application The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into software and service. Software accounts for largest market share in offering segment due to its increase in the adoption of self-organizing network by different service providers in both 2G and 3G network

On the basis of network, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into RAN, Wi-Fi, core network and backhaul. RAN attains largest market share in the network segment due to the rise in implementation of RAN optimization. However, Wi-Fi is expected to grow at higher pace due to the upsurge in the utilization of in-house internet connectivity.

On the basis of architecture, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into C-SON (Centralised), D-SON (Distributed), and H-SON (Hybrid). C-SON (Centralised) accounts for largest market share in architecture segment owing to the enhance implementation of C-SON by varied network operators. However, H-SON (Hybrid) is expected to grow with higher CAGR due to factors such as real time response while multifaceted network arrangement along with enhanced optimization and others

On the basis of network technology, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into 4G/LTE, 2G/3G and 5G. 4G/LTE segment augments the market with maximum share owing to the rise in the adoption of 4G technology whereas; 5G will grow with highest growth rate in the forecast period owing to the high speed offered by 5G.

On the basis of application, the self-organizing network (SON) market is segmented into network security & authentication, WAP, intermachine communication, global positioning system, gaming and others. Network security & authentication dominates the application segment and will grow at higher rate as self-organizing networks (SON) capability to smoothen the operation by reconfiguring itself and resetting the network in case of any security breach is driving the growth of this segment.

Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market Country Level Analysis

Self-organizing network (SON) market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, network, offering, architecture, network technology and application.

The countries covered in self-organizing network (SON) market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the self-organizing network (SON) market in the U.S. owing to the developed infrastructure which further leads to upsurge in the usage of SON software. Germany is leading the growth of the Europe market due increasing number of mobile phone users in the country. China and Japan is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to the growing number of LTE network deployments in APAC region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and Computers

Self-organizing network (SON) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in Self-organizing network (SON) and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the self-organizing network (SON) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and self-organizing network (SON) Market Share Analysis

Self-organizing network (SON) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global self-organizing network (SON) market.

The major players covered in the report are Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Airspan Networks, Innovile, Corning Incorporated, Fontech, Hughes Systique Corporation, Altran (A subsidiary of Capgemini), Cellwize, Airhop Communications, ZTE Corporation, Comarch SA, P.I. Works, CCS Ltd, Radisys, VIAVI Solutions and Infovista, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of self-organizing network (SON) market.

In June 2020, VIAVI Solutions Inc. has introduced two 3D geolocation solutions for 5G network, GEOperformance 5G and Coverage Assurance 5G. Both of these give an overview of subscriber experience along with 5G coverage and it will allow the operators to move managing positions which will enable them to generate new revenue streams.

In January 2019, P.I. Works has introduced Customer Experience Management (CEM) based centralized SON to boost subscriber experience. This application level CEM is combined with uSON (Unified Self Organizing Networks) which enhances user experience metrics along with operational efficiency.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for self-organizing network (SON).

Customization Available: Global Self-Organizing Network (SON) Market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Self-Organizing Network (SON) market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Self-Organizing Network (SON) market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Self-Organizing Network (SON) market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

In the end, the Self-Organizing Network (SON) market is analysed for revenue, sales, price, and gross margin. These points are examined for companies, types, applications, and regions.

To summarize, the global Self-Organizing Network (SON) market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

