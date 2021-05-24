Self-heating Food Packaging Market Is Growing Rigorously with Major Players:Tempra Technology The 42 Degrees Company ScaldoPack

Evolving Consumer Taste and Lifestyle Changes to Drive Demand

Consumer trends, preferences, and niche interests have played an important role in the development of the food & beverages sector. In the past few years, packaging trends in the food & beverages sector have also witnessed large-scale evolution as a result of the growing consumer appetite for ready-to-eat, convenient, mildly processed food products with long shelf life and high quality levels. Lifestyle changes have played a substantial role in bringing about noteworthy changes in modern-day food packaging wherein self-heating food packaging has garnered significant popularity. The packaging sector is gradually moving away from traditional packaging techniques and toward recently developed innovative techniques, including intelligent packaging, active packaging, and bioactive packaging.

In recent times, intelligent packaging has gained immense traction, and with it, the demand for self-heating food packaging has increased at a substantial pace. Significant development in packaging technologies and growing adoption of intelligent packaging devices, including time-temperature indicators, sensors, self-cooling, and self-heating containers wherein electronic displays are embedded, are likely to boost the growth of the self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period.

Personalization is another key trend that has gained significant momentum within the self-heating food packaging market. The growing trend of personalization, advent of new patented self-heating food packaging technologies, and shift toward holistic products are some of the major factors that are likely to drive the global self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 77 Mn by 2027.

Indolent Consumers Boost Demand for Self-heating Food Packaging

Fast-paced consumer lifestyles, particularly in urban areas across the world, have opened up new avenues within the food & beverages and food packaging space. While stakeholders up the ante in their pursuit of innovative packaging solutions, interests in self-heating food packaging solutions have moved in the upward direction in the past few years. Heat insulator layers are increasingly being used in the self-heating food packaging market to prevent external heat from interacting with the food stored inside the food container.

Furthermore, self-heating food packaging, which was predominantly used by field engineers and military personnel, is now becoming a part of the routine among indolent consumers. Moreover, self-heating food packaging is also gaining popularity among parents who have to travel around with their babies. Although the self-heating food packaging market is at the nascent stage, growing consumer awareness regarding the functionality and benefits of self-heating food packaging is likely to create significant demand during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Stakeholders Focus on Innovations and Product Launches to Gain Advantage

Evolving consumer interests are projected to strongly influence the growth of the self-heating food packaging market in the coming years. Stakeholders in the current market landscape are expected to monitor these evolving consumer preferences and develop products in sync with these demands. Additionally, brands are also expected to increase investments in the self-heating technology to improve their self-heating food packaging offerings. While beverages are expected to generate more revenue for market players in the self-heating food packaging market, revenues from food are projected to increase at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Brands are focusing on launching new products to increase their presence and foothold in the self-heating food packaging market landscape. For instance, in 2018, a Chinese company, Ba Shu Lan Ren launched a self-heating mini hot-pot wherein any type of instant food that requires water, including mashed potatoes, pasta, rice, and vegetables, can be cooked. While the product was available for sale across e-Commerce platforms in countries of Eastern Asia, the company announced that the product is likely to hit the markets in the West post the approval of the FDA.

In September 2018, Spanish player 42 Degrees acquired a patent and technology for self-heating cans, which enable the company to produce as much as 10 million self-heating cans annually. The recently developed self-heating cans can be used to heat an array of beverages, including liquid foods, tea, and coffee. Apart from expanding their product portfolio, participants in the self-heating food packaging market are expected to focus on product pricing, branding, and marketing strategies.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The global self-heating food packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Evolving consumer preferences, advent of new self-heating technologies, and rising investments in research and development are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the self-heating food packaging market. Companies are likely to focus on product innovations and invest in new technologies to develop products with improved capabilities. As the self-heating food packaging market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, stakeholders should align their operations to leverage opportunities in this region to increase their presence in the current market landscape.

Self-heating Food Packaging Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global self-heating food packaging market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027, the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for packaging that offers self-heating features within the packaging itself when consumers are on-the-go

and forecast period of , the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for packaging that offers self-heating features within the packaging itself when consumers are on-the-go The global self-heating food packaging market is projected to expand 1.3x its current market value by the end of 2027

Rising Adoption of Self-heating Food Packaging in Beverage Industry to Boost Sales

The global self-heating food packaging market is expected register a value CAGR of 3% during the next eight years. Demand for ready-to-consume edible products, increasing number of on-the-go consumers, and increasing consumer spending on packaged food and beverage products are key factors contributing significantly to the growth of global self-heating food packaging market.

As per TMR analysis, the beverages industry is anticipated to account for prominent market share, by end use, during the forecast period 2019-2027. End users prefer cans and bottles for the packaging of liquid products such as soups, tea, and coffee. Moreover, increasing demand for self-heating food packaging has been witnessed more from the beverage industry.

. End users prefer cans and bottles for the packaging of liquid products such as soups, tea, and coffee. Moreover, increasing demand for self-heating food packaging has been witnessed more from the beverage industry. Most of the fast-moving consumers prefer self-heating packaged food products over traditional packaged food products, attributable to the elimination of an external heating source required to heat food and beverage products before consumption.

Multiple Benefits of Using Self-heating Food Packaging to Propel Market Growth

Self-heating food packaging encompasses cans, pouches, and bottles. This innovative packaging solution provides lucrative benefits such as-

Convenient and Instant Use Self-heating food packaging is a highly convenient packaging solution for packaging food and beverages. Consumers can instantly and conveniently heat food and beverages products in self-heating packaging anywhere.

Long Shelf-Life for Lyophilized Food Products Self-heating packaging enables food products to be packaged at room temperatures, and can heat them from normal room temperature to heating temperature appropriate for the product.

Time and Energy Efficient Use of products in self-heating packaging saves time and energy for fast moving commuters, enabling them to consume food and beverages on-the-go. Self-heating packaging takes less than 15-20 minutes for heating its contents before consumption. This packaging solution is intended to be used for single serve, and must be discarded after consumption.

Packaging at Adequate Temperature (room temperature) Food products such as baby food, hot chocolate, coffee, and soups in self-heating packaging can be stored at room temperature and can be heated and consumed instantly. No additional external source of heating is required.

Complete and Integrated Packaging Solution Self-heating packaging offers a complete self-heating solution, integrating seamlessly with conventionally processed food and prepared beverage packaging solutions

These advantages offered by self-heating food packaging over conventional packaging solutions are expected to increase the adoption of the former and support growth of the self-heating food packaging market

North America to Dominate Global Market with High Demand

TMR's team found that North America is dominating the global self-heating packaging market, attributable to the increasing number of consumers with busier and fast moving life-styles that prefer on-go food. North America is anticipated to account for more than 40% of the total market share in the global self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness a positive outlook over the forecast period, the growth rate is estimated to be sluggish.

of the total market share in the global self-heating food packaging market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to witness a positive outlook over the forecast period, the growth rate is estimated to be sluggish. Millions of dollars were invested in research & development in the global self-heating food packaging market for developing self-heating packaging solutions, owing to rising demand for on-the-go food packaging across the above mentioned regions.

The U.S.-based beverage packaging company HeatGenie, LLC, which is a manufacturer of self-heating aluminum can, has received an amount of US$ 6 Mnfunded by ARTIS Labs, with additional investment from Almanac Investments and private individual for development of self-heating beverage cans.

Weak Distribution Network and Low Consumer Awareness to Hamper Market Growth

Weak distribution networks for self-heating food packaging solutions has led to low availability of these products. This has stagnated sales of self-heating food packaging solutions in the past few years.

Awareness among consumers about the benefits offered by on-the-go food with self-heating packaging is relatively very low, and conventional packaging formats are predominant even in mature markets such as Europe and North America.

Self-heating Food Packaging Market – Competition Landscape

Some key players that are profiled in the global self-heating food packaging market report are Tempra Technology The 42 Degrees Company ScaldoPack Heat Food & Drink Ltd Luxfer Magtech Inc. HeatGen, LLC.

TMR has identified HeatGen, LLC., and Tempra Technology as players that hold a maximum market share in the global self-heating food packaging market. The intensity of competition is expected to be on the higher side in the global self-heating food packaging market, attributable to the presence of unorganized and small-sized manufacturers.

