Self-healing Concrete Market Analysis- 2025 | Key Benefits, Segments With Top Leading Players

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Self-healing concrete market by type, end-user and region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 20182025,” The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for the highest share of the global market.

Self-healing concretes are bio concretes, generated with the help of Genus Bacillus bacterium group of bacteria that can survive in the alkaline concrete environment for years and produce limestone that can fill up and repair the crack. Favorable environmental conditions such as the presence of water, nutrients, and oxygen help spores to germinate and grow into vegetative active bacterial cells.

Moreover, sealing of cracks and therefore protecting steel frameworks from external forces, which reduces the chance of corrosion, in turn improves the life of concrete structures. These factors mark the growth of the self-healing concrete industry. Industrial building is one of the main target of self-healing concrete providers. However, the market is still at nascent stage and will take long time to penetrate the market completely.

Self-healing concrete has been examined by several researchers and some industrial concrete producers to find the remediation for the occurrence of small cracks. These cracks often lead to corrosion of the steel reinforcement and thus result in possible failure of the complete concrete structure. The general cost to repair these cracks leads to maintenance costs which can be of the order of 130 as direct costs per m3 of concrete.

Key Segments

The global self-healing concrete market is segmented into type, end-users, and region. Based on type, the global self-healing concrete market is segmented into intrinsic healing, capsule-based healing, and vascular healing. Based on end-user, it is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructures. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The civil infrastructures segment is anticipated to dominate the self-healing concrete market throughout the study period.

Key Players

The major players, such as Basilisk, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Avecom N.V., Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Devan-Micropolis and Fescon.

Key Benefits For Self-healing Concrete Market:

The study provides an in-depth self-healing concrete market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is included in the study.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global self-healing concrete market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential. In addition, self-healing concrete market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2025 is also included in the report.

