Self-Healing Concrete Market 2020: Analysis By Product Type, Usage, End User, Geography, Application, Drivers, Restraints And Forecast To 2026 | Leading Players- CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Basilisk, Sika AG, LafargeHolcim

Global Self-Healing Concrete Market is set to witness a significant CAGR inducing a high amount of growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and historic years of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing construction projects globally and searching for a long-time solution to cracks and fissures in concretes.

Market Definition: Global Self-Healing Concrete Market

Concrete has been a major part of our historic and architectural presence in the past and it is expected to stay that way, as it is a viable material for the construction and has been used in a number of significant monuments that have withstood since long. But, with time it starts to undergo physical disadvantages in the forms of cracks, through which water seeps through and there is an increased risk of corrosion to the steel structure. Self-healing concrete solves this problem through the covering of cracks.

Self-healing concrete uses bacteria which produce limestone when comes into contact with air or water. These bacteria are employed in capsules or gels. The contact of water makes these gels to swell up and then the bacteria present in these gels fill the cracks completely. Whereas, the capsules when ruptured release the content and the self-healing bacteria and material are released, and the ensuing reacting follows filling the crack and fulfilling its purpose.

Market Drivers:

Increased construction projects globally is expected to drive the market growth

Increased benefits and higher return on investment over traditional type of concrete is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and integration of the product in a number of regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerability and high cost of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth

Self-Healing Concrete Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Self-Healing Concrete Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Self-Healing Concrete manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Basilisk, Sika AG, LafargeHolcim, BASF SE, Tarmac Trading Limited, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Breedon Group plc, Firth, Buzzi Unicem USA , Kwik Bond Polymers, Wacker Chemie AG, Civilworks, Crown Polymers Corp., NEI Corporation, Polycoat Products, Acciona, Alstom, SpintechFosroc , and DowDuPont.

