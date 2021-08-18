Self-emptying robot vacuums from iRobot, ROIDMI, and Ecovacs tested The best fear not the test

The ever-faster pace of urban life calls for a decent robot vacuum. What do we expect it to do? Hover around the living room? Clean under the bed? Vacuum the carpet? And mop? Yes to all of these questions! And more importantly, we want a robot vacuum that empties itself.

Self-emptying is ground breaking in the robot vacuum category. It cleans, empties, and is ready to take over all the floor cleaning from you. Today, we’ll test three currently hottest models, and see how they perform at cleaning and auto dust disposal.

Introducing our contestants

iRobot i7+ The first contestant comes from a brand with the longest history Key features: 2.8L dust bag, shorter height, double roller brushes, single side brush, 2,200pa suction. Since it cannot mop, iRobot i7+ will quit the mopping section of our test. Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus This one is from Xiaomi Eco Chain. Key features: vacuum and mop, 3 vacuum modes, sterilization and deodorization, 3L dust bag, single roller brush, double side brushes, 2,700pa suction. It is more affordable, but more versatile. Ecovacs T8 AIVI The last one comes also from a well-known brand. Key features: vacuum and mop, 3 vacuum-and-mop modes, two water tanks for two mopping modes, 2.5L dust bag, single roller brush, double side brushes, 1,500pa suction.

Test descriptions

The test has four sections: floor cleaning, carpet cleaning, mopping, and auto dust disposal. To ensure the accuracy and fairness of the test, the only independent variable is the robovac model, the results are recorded in real-time (and the whole process recorded), and each test will be carried out multiple times (to calculate the average). Before each test, we’ll make sure that all contestants are working properly on the same mode, their dust cups emptied, batteries fully charged, and water tanks filled. The cleaning area, waste layout, and starting point of the robot will also be kept the same. During the vacuuming tests, all contestants will clean the same mixed waste in the designated floor area. We’ll weigh the dust cups before and after cleaning to calculate the waste collected and hence the cleaning efficiency. Test areas set-up

Vacuuming test: 100g waste (mixed of beans, cereal, flour, and sunflower seed shell of the same kind and proportion) evenly distributed on the 3.45m2 hard floor or carpet area (2.3m*1.5m)

Mopping test: the same amount of coffee dripped evenly on the 2.2m2 tile floor (2m*1.1m). There are two rounds of mopping tests. The two contestants will clean fresh coffee drips and coffee stains after drying for 1 hour respectively.

Test video below:

Vacuuming test

Floor cleaning test: The cleaning rates of Ecovacs T8 AIVI and Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus are consistently good on the Standard and Turbo. iRobot i7+, however, doesn’t perform as well on the Standard mode; a lot of waste is stuck around the roller brush.

Test results

Mode Category iRobot i7+ Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus Ecovacs T8 AIVI Standard Net weight (empty dust bin) 224g 338.5g 196.5g After test 1 (weight of the waste) 78.5g 85g 86g After test 2 (weight of waste) 77.5g 88g 87g Cleaning rate 78% 86.5% 86.5% Results Plenty of beans are left A small amount of flour is left Some lightweight debris is flicked away by the side brush and left on the floor, especially in the corners. Turbo Net weight (empty dust bin) 224g 338.5g 196.5g After test 1 (weight of the waste) 97g 97.5g 97g After test 2 (weight of the waste) 94g 95.5g 96g Cleaning rate 95.5% 96.5% 96.5% Results All three contestants cleaned most of the waste, except for little debris in the corners *The dust cup is fully emptied after each round of test

Carpet cleaning test: The test results are great news for people with carpets. All three models leave little residue on the carpet. But to be more specific, iRobot i7+ has less satisfactory performance than Ecovacs T8 AIVI and Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus.

Test results

Model iRobot i7+ Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus Ecovacs T8 AIVI Net weight (empty dust bin) 240.5g 342g 195.5g After test 1 (weight of the waste) 84g 94.5g 97g After test 2 (weight of waste) 85.5g 93g 96g After test 3 (weight of waste) 85g 94.5g 95g After test 4 (weight of waste) 87.5g 94g 96g Cleaning rate 85.5% 94% 96% *The robots will run on the Turbo mode automatically when cleaning the carpet *The dust cup is fully emptied after each round of test

Carpet cleaning test

Both Ecovacs T8 AIVI and Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus have great performance in this test. As we mentioned earlier, iRobot i7+ quit this test as it can’t mop. The vibrating water tank of Ecovacs T8 AIVI allows the mopping pad to deep scrub the floor. And the Y-route of Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus inspired by human mopping style also does a great job deep cleaning the floor.

Model Mopping performance Ecovacs T8 AIVI On the deep scrubbing mode, Ecovacs cleans almost all the coffee drips and stains. We find the floor a little bit sticky, but after an additional run, it will be absolutely clean. Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus does a great job cleaning the coffee drips. The overall performance is more than satisfactory though several stains are not completely removed. iRobot i7+ It does not mop.

Auto dust disposal test

All three contestants dispose of the waste quickly, within 12 seconds on average. Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus ranks the first with a disposal rate of 94%, followed by iRobot i7+ and Ecovacs (with dirt disposal rates both above 90%). During the test, the self-sterilization of Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus catches out interest. It kicks off automatically when the robot docks back home after each run, with the progress displayed on the LED screen. This feature eliminates your worries about potential bacteria and smell growing in the dust station. It’s a pity that the other models we test don’t have this useful feature.

Test results

Auto dust disposal iRobot i7+ Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus Ecovacs T8 AIVI Dust before (weight of empty dust bag) 52.5g 29g 42g Dust after (weight of the dust bag and the waste) 131.5g 117.5g 129.5g Self-empty rate 92.4% 94.1% 91.1%

Verdict

We finally have all the cleaning results after 3 full days of testing. Do we have a winner? Well, it depends on which feature you need the most.

Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus and Ecovacs T8 AIVI have great performance cleaning the floor and carpets, even with large and heavy waste. Whereas iRobot i7+ cleans fine dust better. Ecovacs T8 AIVI is the best in mopping. And Xiaomi ROIDMI Eve Plus is our star in auto dust disposal, more so with the self-sterilization feature. iRobot i7+ hasn’t been able to stand out in any of our tests, but it’s a decent robot vacuum in general if you’re not too picky.

