Self-driving Cars Market Shows Highest Growth Potential USD 4,794.9 Million Up to 2027

Self-driving CarsAutomatic/Self Driving Car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input. Autonomous vehicles feel their surroundings with such techniques as radar, lidar, GPS, Odometry, and computer vision. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.

Currently, the self-driving car has not yet entered in the commercial production, and in short time, the production volume will don’t have great improvement; in 2025, the total production is about 100 K Unit, and USA will be the largest production region, because the USA’s law has more compatible than other region and the government support the self-driving cars than other regions.

The future of the self-driving cars depends on the technology and downstream customers’ acceptance and the sales price; Currently, for the technology, the technology is far from mature and has some accidents; for the acceptance, the consumers can not accept that the hands leave from the steering wheel, for the price, the price is far from acceptance of ordinary consumer due the high price of radar.

The self-driving car can be divided into the passenger car and commercial car, in the application, it can be divided into the home use and commercial use; in the commercial use, it mainly means logistics, for the home use, it has great relationship with the carnet;

In our opinion, when the price and technology problems have been solved, the self-driving car will have great improvement and the accident and death toll will have great decrease.

Toyota, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Audi,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Home Use, Commercial USD,

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Self-driving Cars Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-driving Cars Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.2.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Self-driving Cars Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial USD

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Self-driving Cars Production

2.1 Global Self-driving Cars Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Self-driving Cars Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Self-driving Cars Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Self-driving Cars Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Self-driving Cars Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Self-driving Cars Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Self-driving Cars Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Self-driving Cars Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Self-driving Cars Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Self-driving Cars Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Self-driving Cars Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Self-driving Cars Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Self-driving Cars Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Self-driving Cars Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Self-driving Cars Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Self-driving Cars Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Self-driving Cars Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Self-driving Cars Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Self-driving Cars Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-driving Cars Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Self-driving Cars Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Self-driving Cars Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-driving Cars Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Self-driving Cars Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Self-driving Cars Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Self-driving Cars Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Self-driving Cars Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Self-driving Cars Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Self-driving Cars Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Self-driving Cars Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Self-driving Cars Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Self-driving Cars Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Self-driving Cars Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Self-driving Cars Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Self-driving Cars Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Self-driving Cars Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Self-driving Cars Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Self-driving Cars Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Self-driving Cars Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Self-driving Cars Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Self-driving Cars Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Self-driving Cars Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Self-driving Cars Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Self-driving Cars Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Self-driving Cars Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Self-driving Cars Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Self-driving Cars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Self-driving Cars Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Self-driving Cars Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Self-driving Cars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Self-driving Cars Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Self-driving Cars Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Self-driving Cars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Self-driving Cars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Self-driving Cars Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Self-driving Cars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Self-driving Cars Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Self-driving Cars Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Self-driving Cars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Self-driving Cars Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Self-driving Cars Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Self-driving Cars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Self-driving Cars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Self-driving Cars Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Self-driving Cars Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Self-driving Cars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Self-driving Cars Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Self-driving Cars Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Self-driving Cars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Self-driving Cars Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Self-driving Cars Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Self-driving Cars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Self-driving Cars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Self-driving Cars Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Toyota

12.1.1 Toyota Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toyota Overview

12.1.3 Toyota Self-driving Cars Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toyota Self-driving Cars Product Description

12.1.5 Toyota Related Developments

12.2 BMW

12.2.1 BMW Corporation Information

12.2.2 BMW Overview

12.2.3 BMW Self-driving Cars Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BMW Self-driving Cars Product Description

12.2.5 BMW Related Developments

12.3 Volvo

12.3.1 Volvo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Volvo Overview

12.3.3 Volvo Self-driving Cars Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Volvo Self-driving Cars Product Description

12.3.5 Volvo Related Developments

12.4 Mercedes-Benz

12.4.1 Mercedes-Benz Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mercedes-Benz Overview

12.4.3 Mercedes-Benz Self-driving Cars Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mercedes-Benz Self-driving Cars Product Description

12.4.5 Mercedes-Benz Related Developments

12.5 Audi

12.5.1 Audi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Audi Overview

12.5.3 Audi Self-driving Cars Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Audi Self-driving Cars Product Description

12.5.5 Audi Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Self-driving Cars Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Self-driving Cars Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Self-driving Cars Production Mode & Process

13.4 Self-driving Cars Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Self-driving Cars Sales Channels

13.4.2 Self-driving Cars Distributors

13.5 Self-driving Cars Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Self-driving Cars Industry Trends

14.2 Self-driving Cars Market Drivers

14.3 Self-driving Cars Market Challenges

14.4 Self-driving Cars Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Self-driving Cars Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

