Self-driving Car Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2026 | Toyota, Volvo, General Motors

The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Volvo and General Motors. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Summary

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of, cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers. To quantify self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by 90%. The Asia-Pacific self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 58.7%, leading to global revenue of USD 44.69 Bn by 2024.

Based on automation, the self-driving automation levels are categorized into semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous. Semi-autonomous cars are dominating the automation segment. However, car-manufacturers targets to introduce full autonomous cars by 2020. By 2017, 29 Mn new cars were sold in China and it is expected to reach 37 Mn by 2025. It is forecasted that approximately 25% of new cars manufactured would be level 2 and level 3 by 2025.

Key growth factors

-The region has safety concerns. Approximately, an average of 645,000 road accidents takes place every year. 90% of road accidents are because of human error. Self-driving or autonomous car will act as a driving factor to minimize accidents and improve vehicle safety.

-Autonomous cars have gained enough hype in Asia-Pacific. Large tech companies like Alibaba, Baidu, Didi Chuxing and Softbank are investing on the self-driving cars in the hope to capitalize shortly.

