Self-Compacting Concrete Market: Facts & Figures by Region and Country Wise Analysis in a Latest 2021 Research Report

The key players profiled in this study includes CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., ACC Limited, SIKA AG, Lafarge Holcim, BASF SE, Tarmac Trading Limited, Kilsaran, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG, Unibeton Ready Mix, Ultra Tech Cement Ltd., Breedon Group plc, Firth, Buzzi Unicem USA Inc., UltraTech Cement, Hong Leong Group, Unibeton Ready Mix, Hope Construction Materials, others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market

Global self-compacting concrete market is estimated to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete, low noice involved in construction activities and reduction in overall costs.

Global Self-Compacting Concrete Market Description:

Self-consolidating is a concrete mixture that high segregation resistance and low yield stress. SCC flows under its own weight and does not require any external vibration for compaction. It is also high fluid mix as it sets in the shape of the texture of the mold very closely. It has its wide application in infrastructure, building & construction, and oil & gas construction. Non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete and low noise involved in construction activities using self-compacting concrete may act as the major driver in the growth of self-consolidating concrete market. High costs of raw material may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Non-requirement of vibration processes in laying self-compacting concrete

Low noise involved in construction activities using self-compacting concrete

Significant reduction in overall costs of self-compacting concrete

Market Restraints:

High costs of raw materials

Competitive Landscape and Self-Compacting Concrete Market Share Analysis

Self-Compacting Concrete market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Self-Compacting Concrete market.

The Self-Compacting Concrete Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Raw Materials

Cement

Admixtures Fly Ash Superplasticizer Acrylic Copolymers (AC) Polycarboxylate Ethers (PCE)

Fibers

Aggregates Sand

Additions Stone Powder Silica Fumes Ground (Granulated) Blast Furnace Slag Ground Glass Filler Pigments



By Type Of Design Mix

Powder Type

Viscosity Agent Type

Combination Type

By Applications

Columns Drilled Shaft Metal Decking

Concrete Frame

By End User

Infrastructure

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas Construction

