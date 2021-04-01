Selective Laser Sintering Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Selective Laser Sintering market in its latest report titled, “Selective Laser Sintering Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The selective laser sintering market registered a CAGR of 24%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Selective Laser Sintering Market: 3D Systems, Inc, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Group, Formlabs, Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Concept Laser GmbH, Renishaw PLC., Sinterit Sp. Z O.O., Sintratec AG, Sharebot S.R.L., Red Rock SLS, Aspect Inc, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– May 2019 – CIDEAS has invested in EOS 3D printing technology for large thermoplastic parts. CIDEAS serves companies within a host of vertical markets, including aerospace, healthcare, and consumer products.

– April 2019 – Enoc partnered with Generation 3D to develop a scale model of its current and future facilities. Generation 3D used selective laser sintering 3D-printing technology for this project.

– April 2019 – Formlabs Launched their selective laser sintering printer Fuse 1, which is a low-cost powder-bed machine. The machine is expected to start shipping in the second half of 2019.

Key Market Trends:

Research and Development in various Industries is going to Fuel the Demand in the Future

– The research and development happening across different industries have benefited from the progress of the selective laser sintering market and the automotive sector is expected to continue to be the largest consumer of selective laser sintering equipment in the coming years.

– Industries like automobile and aerospace and defense require constant prototyping to study various characteristics. The existing prototyping techniques need more time as compared to laser sintering printers to archive the same level of precision of the model.

– Moreover, the companies are no longer required to create and save the molds for prototyping. Also, any correction to the model can be done instantaneously due to which selective laser sintering is being preferred.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Market Share

– North America is one of the leading adopters of selective laser sintering printers and is considered to be one of the largest markets for selective laser sintering market. The demand in North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations through R&D and increased testing in several industries.

– The region has been known to be a pioneer in innovation due to which the demand for prototyping is high. The investment in the research and development in the region in new and emerging technology is relatively high that helps the region maintain the dominance in the market.

– Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of vendors in the market. Some of them include 3D Systems and Prodways Group.

