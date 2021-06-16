Selective Innovation To Dictate The Parameters Of Substantiation For The Mri Safe Implantable Device Market

The healthcare industry is witnessing unprecedented bonding across organizations, governments, and academia and undoubtedly demonstrating the value of being in sync with innovations and enhanced outcomes. In other words, the Mri Safe Implantable Device Market will witness the assimilation of datasets and interventions for saving on costs and improving users’ experience.

Changing in the life style of population leads to various types of degenerative and chronic disease that affects the biological structure. In support to biological structure, various types of devices are implanted in human body that helps in replacing and enhancing the biological structure. These medical implants are man-made devices that are introduced in human body through surgical procedures and are left in the body after treatment. These devices are mostly implanted in geriatric population suffering from organ degeneration. During Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) procedure some implant devices may fail to provide necessary treatment and compromise on patient safety which can lead to severe harm or death of the patient. To overcome this problem, many companies are trying to develop various type of implantable devices with non-ferromagnetic materials that overcome the harmful effect of MRI on patient.

Global MRI safe implantable device market is witnessing high growth owing to shifting lifestyle choices, high incidence of degenerative and chronic disease, rising geriatric population and technology advancement in implantable devices such as high-field MRI, software applications, superconducting magnets and open architecture. However, high cost of MRI safe implantable devices and inadequate reimbursement policies for MRI safe implantable devices may hamper the growth of MRI safe implantable device market over the forecast period.

Global MRI safe implantable device market is classified on the basis of magnetic field strength, product type, procedure type and end user.

Based on magnetic field strength, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into the following:

High field MRI

Low-to-mid field MRI

Very-high-filed MRI

Ultra-high-filed MRI

Based on product type, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into the following:

Pacemakers

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Orthopedic Implants

Insulin Pumps

Vascular Access

Catheters

Coils, Filters, Stents and Grafts

Based on procedure type, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into the following:

Cardiovascular Procedures

Orthopedic procedures

Other procedures

Based on end user, the global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Most of the orthopedic implants are made from non-ferromagnetic materials and helps in an escalating the number of patients for MRI procedure. On the other hand, in some orthopedic implants instances owing to formation of conductive loop there might be some MRI related heating problem. Due to widespread use of vascular access and catheters most of the patients may require MRI procedures which in turn exhibits the growth of global MRI safe implantable device market.

Depending on geographic region, global MRI safe implantable device market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest revenue share in the global MRI safe implantable device market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific owing to increase in geriatric population, technological advancements, increasing awareness for safe procedures and increase in the healthcare expenditure per capita. The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the global MRI safe implantable device market due to increase in chronic degenerative diseases along with healthcare expenditure.

Some of the key participating global players in global MRI safe implantable device market are Medtronic plc, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cochlear Ltd., Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc, Smiths Medical, AbbVie, Inc., TriVascular2, Inc. Stryker Corporation, Smith And Nephew Plc, and Johnson & Johnson.

