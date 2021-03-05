Seismic Services Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Seismic Services market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Seismic Services market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Seismic Services investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Seismic Services Market

Halliburton Company, BGP Inc(China National Petroleum Corporation), CGG SA, Fugro NV, ION Geophysical Corporation, PGS ASA, Polarcus Ltd, SAExploration Holdings Inc, Schlumberger Ltd, SeaBird Exploration Plc, Shearwater GeoServices AS, TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA, Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd), China Oilfield Services Ltd, Agile Seismic LLC, among others.

The market for seismic services is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.10% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

After four years of cutbacks, major players in the oil and gas industry expect the investments to rise in 2019, as more projects are approved to meet the increasing energy demand and crude oil price revives. Hence, in response to the situation, since 2018, the spending on exploration activities has increased, in turn, driving the seismic services market. However, opposition from the environmental conservation groups to marine seismic activities is likely to obstruct the market growth during the forecast period.

The offshore segment accounts for the largest share in the seismic services market owing to the data which has have much higher quality, due to several favorable conditions, when compared with onshore. Land-based and shallow-water oil fields have reached their maturity, and there is little scope for any new field discovery in these areas. Therefore, the development of deepwater and ultra-deepwater water reserves creates a significant opportunity for the seismic services market in the future. North America dominated the market across the globe as the region witnessed increasing offshore exploration in the regions, such as the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Market Insights:

Increasing Demand from Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

– The offshore segment accounts for the largest share in the seismic services market. Offshore seismic data usually have a much higher quality compared to that of onshore, due to several favorable conditions, including repeatable and consistent sources, good conditions for coupling at sources and receivers, and the uniform property of water as the medium.

– In early 2019, BP uncovered new resources in its Gulf of Mexico operations, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil at its Thunder Horse field, and an additional 400 million barrels of oil at the Atlantis field, with the help of Wolfspar seismic technology.

– The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has estimated that around 47% of all the remaining resources on the shelf is still undiscovered. Adding to this, there are around 350 undeveloped discoveries in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS) containing 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bboe).

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America witnessed increasing offshore exploration in the regions, such as the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). GoM has widespread untapped resources, which creates opportunities for oil and gas exploration companies. Thus, explorations in this region drive the seismic services market.

– During the beginning of 2018, the Trump administration allowed new offshore oil and gas exploration and development activity, in nearly all the United States coastal waters, opening more than a billion acre in the Arctic, and along the Eastern Seaboard.

– However, the plan has been stalled for several months, mainly due to protests from several states blocking Donald Trump’s order, to lift a ban on energy leasing in Arctic waters. Such a scenario has held the potential growth of seismic services in the country, especially in the offshore sector

– After months of delay in November 2018, the Trump administration announced that it had approved seismic testing for oil and natural reserves, along the US East Coast.

Regions are covered By Seismic Services Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

