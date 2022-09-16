The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 is renewed! Pic credit: Studio Diomedea

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date is reportedly in 2023 according to anime news leaker Sugoi LITE.

While this information hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu Season 2 anime TV series was confirmed to be greenlit for production on March 9, 2022. Additionally, a low-resolution copy of a key visual was leaked, which probably means the info will be authenticated soon.

The second season will have Lady Sei Takanashi fighting new enemies, discovering food ingredients in port cities, and meeting a new… foreign Prince?! But when exactly will Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime series was produced by animation Studio Diomedea, which in recent years is best known for making Squid Girl, Aho Girl, Chio’s School Road, Domestic Girlfriend, and Ahiru no Sora.

Manga illustrator Fujiazuki released this art to celebrate the announcement of The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2. Pic credit: Fujiazuki

It’s been confirmed that some of the main staff at studio Diomedea is returning to make Saint’s Magic Season 2.

The anime project will once again be helmed by director Shouta Ibata. Best known for directing Domestic Girlfriend, Ibata worked on the episode scripts and storyboards for the Saint’s Magic anime, as well.

The series composition for the second season will be created by returning light novel author Wataru Watari, the original creator of Oregairu: My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Girlish Number, and Qualidea Code.

Artist Masakazu Ishikawa (Aho Girl, Squid Girl, Domestic Girlfriend) was the character designer. Composer Kenichi Kuroda (Hatena Illusion) created the music.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent OP “Blessing” was performed by Aira Yuuki, who also served as music producer for the TV series. The ED “Page for Tomorrow” was performed by NOW ON AIR.

The first season’s finale, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Episode 12, released on June 22, 2021.

FUNimation Now was streaming the anime TV series with English subtitles during the Spring 2021 anime season. It’s not available on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, VRV, or HIDIVE.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent English dub cast:

Celeste Perez as Sei Takanashi

Ian Sinclair as Albert Hawke

David Matranga as Johan Valdec

Nazeeh Tarsha as Jude

Adam McArthur as Kyle Salutania

Bryn Apprill as Elizabeth Ashley

Natalie Rose as Aira Misono

Reagan Murdock as Erhart Hawke

Ryan Colt Levy as Yuri Drewes

Kevin M. Connolly as Siegfried Salutania

David Wald as Dominic

Taylor Harris as Wolff

Belsheber Rusape as Damian

Monica Rial as Marie

FUNimation’s The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent dub release date was July 13, 2021. The series was initially only listed as a Simulcast on FUNimation’s Simuldub schedule.

As of the last update, Studio Diomedea, Kadokawa, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date. However, the production of a Saint’s Power sequel was announced on March 9, 2022.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Saint’s Power Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Lately, Kadokawa seems to be rushing out the door the first anime adaptations of light novel series. For example, the Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! light novel series launched in August 2020 and only has 3 books out but the mixed-media franchise already has its first anime season!

In early May 2021, Kadokawa announced that they intended on creating at least 40 anime projects per year by 2023, an increase of 20 percent from 33 titles. If a first season is successful, they’re perfectly willing to plan out multiple seasons as evidenced by The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 and 3 being announced at the same time.

The question is whether the same could happen for The Saint’s Magic Power Season 2. The fact that the anime producers gathered together such a good director/writer combo speaks volumes.

At the same time, reviews have been just average despite many fans liking the “isekai and chill” iyashikei approach to storytelling. The problem is that the introduction episodes are still fairly generic, lacking a solid hook like other popular isekai, and not everyone in the audience likes the josei genre romance that is at the core of the story.

Now that the anime production committee has decided to renew the anime for a second season, we predict that The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date could be in Spring or Summer 2023 at the earliest.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent manga, light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the light novel book series by writer Yuka Tachibana and illustrator Yasuyuki Syuri.

Like many isekai book series, the story was first self-published in 2016 as a web novel on the Let’s Become a Novelist (Shousetsuka ni Narou) website. By June 2022, the web novel was already over 140 chapters that were divided into five major story arcs.

Kadokawa Books began adapting the web novel into a light novel series starting in February 2017. The series is up to Volume 8 as of March 10, 2022 (the series is averaging only one to two new volumes per year).

The author teamed up with artist Fujiazuki to create The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent manga series. Serialized in ComicWalker magazine since July 2017, it’s up to Volume 7 as of December 2021.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation for both the manga and the light novels. The English light novels were up to Volume 7 already as of November 29, 2022. The English manga will be up to Volume 7 by January 10, 2023.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent has its own distinctive art style. Pic credit: Fujiazuki

With so many isekai anime being released every season, the only way to stand out is to have a hook or a twist on the standard isekai formula.

In this case, overworking office lady Sei is double-summoned to a fantasy world alongside Aira Misono, only to be immediately cast aside by Prince Kyle Salutania. The anime implies the prince simply ignored Sei due to the other girl being younger and prettier (at least, at first), but the books made it more clear that he literally didn’t even notice Sei was there.

From there, the story is ostensibly about Sei trying to maintain her lowkey life despite being the real OP Saint, which is kind of like a much more serious version of the setup provided by the I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level anime. Fighting off boredom, Sei finds a place in this strange world by brewing potions and quickly realizes she desires to keep and maintain this peaceful existence.

While the initial setup is an interesting twist on the usual isekai formula, it can’t quite avoid the usual isekai tropes like the OP character gathering a harem. In this case, Sei is constantly staving off the advances of a never-ending stream of male hotties in a reverse-harem, but at least she only seems to have eyes for one man rather than being wishy-washy or overly dense (we’re looking at you, Katarina of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!).

The problem is that Episode 1 spends little to no time establishing who Sei is as a person. Instead, the rapid-fire pacing of the introduction whisks audiences away to introduce potential love interest Albert Hawke without really first showing her development since arrival.

In less than 10 minutes of screen time, audiences are shown Sei working late, she’s isekai’ed and snubbed by Prince Kyle, she finds herself trapped and bored in the palace, and then her attitude is proclaimed to have changed greatly by the maid. Instead of the anime showing us this slow and steady transformation from angry boredom to having a sense of purpose, the narrative pretty much tells audiences it happened.

To be fair to the anime, the pacing for Episode 1 followed the first several chapters of the manga fairly closely with the exception of certain details. So, it’s mostly the details from the light novel that are skipped or condensed, which is standard for the limitations of the episodic TV format.

The source material spent more time developing this transition by describing her boredom, why she escaped her palace room, how it took a week to get a kitchen, and how she grew a new personality by finding a new workplace. Perhaps if the anime had 13 episodes it could have further developed her feelings of resentment toward Prince Kyle, or better explained early on why the prince cut off access to the person he mistakenly thought was the Saint rather than waiting until Episode 7.

While some of that setup in the source material was admittedly mundane and sluggish since it focused on emphasizing Sei’s boredom, effective storytelling needs a spark of drama, tension, or even a sense of mystery. The anime also didn’t have humor to fall back on.

The anime even stripped out Sei checking out her RPG-style stats on the virtual menu via self-Appraisal, which showed her the Saint title, Holy Magic affinity, and how her base level of 55 was 10 levels higher than Grand Magus Yuri Drewes. Her Holy Magic points is literally infinity (hence the series title).

While showing levels and skill points is almost a tradition in isekai anime, removing them is actually a welcome change since the original story isn’t focused on RPG gameplay mechanics like series like BOFURI or Infinite Dendrogram. Including these details would have just bogged down the storytelling, so the anime’s magic system actually feels more natural than clunky.

On the negative side, this change meant that Sei didn’t know she was the Saint from the start. In the books, Sei hid the fact that she was the Saint since she didn’t want to give up her peaceful life and feared becoming a political pawn and being overworked like in her old life.

This inner struggle was one of her strongest motivations for her actions. By contrast, the anime depicted Sei as uncertain about her Saint-hood and this ambiguity altered the tone of the story. She only suspected the possibility so the drama of her struggle to decide to help the wounded soldiers was diminished.

On the plus side, not knowing meant that the anime teased at the bare edges of a mystery: is Sei the Saint or not? Why was Sei summoned if she’s not the Saint?

The ending of Episode 1 also toned down the gore. The Third Knight Order had been ravaged by the Salamander and Captain Hawke was charred black from flames, but in the anime, the soldiers were simply scratched and bandaged.

On the plus side, having Sei shout at Hawkes to drink the potion increased the dramatic tension. Similarly, the miracle healing in Episode 4 was far more emotionally moving.

Another major change from the web novel was the rearrangement of secondary character introductions. Episode 2 introduced Lady Elizabeth and Lady Nicole quicker than the web novel, which also meant that the subplot about Aira upsetting the fiancées of the Academy men was introduced earlier.

Unfortunately, while the anime introduced these side characters earlier they were not developed well during those introductions. They serve their purpose of moving certain plot points forward but anime audiences don’t get access to their inner thoughts like in the books. But at least Elizabeth played a central role in the mini-story arc in Episodes 7 through 9.

Episode 7 finally explained the true motivation of Prince Kyle. While he initially comes off as a one-dimensional villain, it turns out he knows he made a great mistake in choosing Aira and snubbing Sei. In the anime, Kyle is more of a sympathetic figure since he loves his country and people and will do anything to fulfill his role in life. In order to own his mistake, he continues to play the role of the selfish prince in order to cast Aira as the victim of his ego so she wouldn’t suffer any repercussions for his actions.

Interestingly enough, neither the light novel nor the manga painted such a great picture of Prince Kyle. The books simply depicted the prince as being obsessed with Aira being the real Saint and never switched the narrator to his point of view to provide further insight into his motives. The source material also showed how the nobility was concerned about whether Kyle was competent enough to take the throne in comparison to the second prince.

While the anime did a great job of fleshing out Prince Kyle the same can’t be said about Aira. The episodes about Aira focused more on her loneliness and didn’t explain that Air’s immature behavior was based on her being coddled and sheltered by her loving parents in Japan.

In her former life, the older teenager was dependent on others and simply followed her parent’s lead since good things always followed in return. But Aira never voiced her own opinion or made any decisions. Aira’s mother would pick out her clothing and dress her like a doll, which was what the dress scene was all about. Thus, the pattern or routine of living Aira established with her parents is the reason why she followed Prince Kyle so closely like a lost puppy.

It’s predicted that The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 will pick up the story again after light novel Volume 4. Pic credit: Yasuyuki Syuri

The overall pacing of the first season adapted several books in an extremely uneven fashion. Volume 1 is 177 pages long, while Volume 2 is 157 pages and Volume 3 is 152 pages.

Yet the first book was given only four episodes. By Episode 6, the anime had adapted all the way up to the tea party with Elizabeth Ashley in web novel Chapter 28, which corresponds to the middle of light novel Volume 2. Episode 9: Saint was named after the final chapter in Volume 2, so the second book had five episodes.

That meant there were only three episodes for adapting the remaining books. Worse, the story arc based in Klausner’s Domain actually goes into Volume 4. That meant Episode 10 adapted almost an entire book (or up to web novel Chapter 55) in one episode!

Since Volume 4 is 240 pages long by itself it’s almost absurd that the anime isn’t at least 13 episodes. Yet the longest book of the four was adapted by only two episodes.

Hitting the pacing warp speed button meant the anime skipped a lot of details. Fortunately, the anime didn’t seem rushed since most of those details were regarding cooking and herbs research.

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Episode 12, will find a stopping point corresponding to the ending of light novel Volume 4.

The good news is that there will be enough source material for making The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 when Volume 8 releases (likely in late 2021). Better yet, English-only light novel readers will be able to read ahead of the anime when the English Volume 5 comes out in early 2022.

The bad news is that manga Volume 5 is behind the anime. Volume 5 corresponded to the story of the subjugation expedition to the Western Forest (web novel Chapter 33).

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time we watched Sei and friends, she headed out to purify a dying forest in Klausner’s Domain where precious medicinal herbs grow in clusters. Accompanied by knights and mercenaries, it was supposed to be an easy victory.

But everything went wrong when they had to deal with slimes and other monsters spawned by the miasma swamp! Fortunately, Sei was able to work another miracle with her Saint conjury magic powers and restore the forest to its previous glory.

Saint’s Magic Season 2 will feature more of Sei’s love of cooking. Upon returning home she discovers imported coffee exists in this world.

She travels to a port town that is selling her own products and she’ll make preserved food goods for a trading ship. There, she helps a foreign ship captain by healing a badly injured crew member. In return, she encounters a new ingredient with a flavor that gives her nostalgia for Japan.

It turns out the captain’s home country produces the necessary ingredients for rice and miso. Sei obtains samples and starts trying to grow them back at the Institute.

After discovering that the Japanese food ingredients of her dreams can be found in the foreign country of Zaidera, her interest in the foreign nation grows. But events take an unexpected turn when a research-loving prince arrives from Zaidera as a foreign student.

Is the scrawny prince really just studying abroad? Pic credit: Yasuyuki Syuri

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!