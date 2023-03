Maksym Burlaka

Burlaka, an actor, hopes to assist shift anger at Russia into helpful power together with his video “Alarm Yoga.” Stuffed with darkish humor, the lesson makes individuals chuckle and in addition take into consideration their well being, he mentioned.

Burlaka referred to as the video well timed following airstrikes in Kyiv the day gone by: “I can really feel that I wanted it.”