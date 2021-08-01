Seehofer wants to keep deporting people to Afghanistan | free press

Berlin (DPA) – Despite the advance of the Taliban, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) is holding on to deportations to Afghanistan.

“We are currently negotiating with Afghanistan so that we can continue to deport criminals there,” he told Bild am Sonntag. “How can you justify the fact that criminals can no longer be sent back to their home country?” he asked. “We also need to ask ourselves whether there are ways to increase voluntary departures. If a detainee is pardoned part of his sentence, he may leave voluntarily.”

Representatives of the SPD and the left recently called for an end to Afghanistan. Green boss Robert Habeck also demanded this in the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. FDP chairman Christian Lindner opposed a general suspension and positioned himself in the same way as Seehofer. “Threats and criminals may not feel safe with us, they should be deported from Germany to their home country,” he told the dpa.

In recent years, only men – mainly criminals and so-called terrorist threats – have been sent back to Afghanistan against their will. The Bundeswehr ended its deployment there at the end of June. At the same time as the international forces withdrew, the militant Islamist Taliban launched several offensives and brought numerous districts under their control.

Meanwhile, Afghan asylum seekers are increasingly successful in German courts. In a total of 4212 substantive decisions between January and May of the current year, the plaintiffs received protection in 3203 cases in this country, 1009 complaints were dismissed. This is evident from one of the information provided by the Federal Ministry of the Interior to the domestic political spokeswoman for the left-wing faction Ulla Jelpke.

The plaintiffs were therefore successful in approximately 76 percent of the lawsuits in which a substantive ruling was made. Another 2,418 proceedings were dealt with elsewhere or related to decisions on the claimant’s jurisdiction of EU states (Dublin proceedings).

The success rate of Afghan claimants against German asylum applications has increased. Between January and May 2020, nearly 55 percent of substantive lawsuits were successful, compared to 60 percent in 2020 as a whole.

Jelpke also called for a freeze on deportations and referred to figures from the UN mission to Afghanistan (Unama), according to which 2,392 civilians were injured or killed in May and June alone.