Seehofer wants to enforce disaster warning by mobile phone | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 26, 2021
1

Berlin (dpa) – Before the storm disaster in West Germany, there was opposition to local warnings from the population via mobile phone in the federal government.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) confirmed in the Bundestag before a special meeting of the Interior Committee that “not everyone has always been enthusiastic about the idea in recent months”. “But I have decided that we will do it and do it, there is absolutely no reasonable argument against it,” he added.

Cell broadcast warning

The chairman of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK), Armin Schuster, had already ordered a feasibility study in the spring to warn by cell broadcasting. According to reports, the head of the authority, which is subordinate to the Ministry of the Interior, also tried to convince other departments, including the Ministry of Economy.

In cell broadcasting, a message is sent to mobile phone users, similar to an SMS – to all recipients who are currently in the relevant radio cell. Data protectionists consider this technology, which is already used in many other countries, to be relatively harmless.

Seehofer against responsibility at federal level

In the opinion of the federal minister of the interior, the federal government should also not take responsibility for disaster relief. The decisions needed in a disaster should continue to be made locally, interfering with the powers of the states and municipalities would be wrong, according to the CSU politician.

The minister emphasized that the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK) should only take on a stronger coordinating role. “The BBK will be a center of competence in the future”, this was agreed at the conference of the federal and state ministers of the interior before the devastating floods in West Germany.

Until now, management of acute disaster situations was the responsibility of the federal states and municipalities. For its part, the federal government has the task of protecting the population in case of defence. Some experts consider this classification obsolete.

At least 179 people died in the storm in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia last week. Dozens are still missing.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 26, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The excellent Alienware 27 ” 240 Hz 1ms gaming monitor has just dropped to less than 300 euros

The excellent Alienware 27 ” 240 Hz 1ms gaming monitor has just dropped to less than 300 euros

December 3, 2020
Photo of EU politician urges Astrazeneca | Free press

EU politician urges Astrazeneca | Free press

January 25, 2021

Died Gavin MacLeod, the captain who never missed an episode of The Boat of Love

May 30, 2021
Photo of The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are the alternative to AirPods and 16 times cheaper

The Xiaomi Redmi AirDots are the alternative to AirPods and 16 times cheaper

April 8, 2021
Back to top button