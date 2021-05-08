Seehofer is curious about Team Laschet | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – After the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor, the Union must start the election campaign as soon as possible with new heads and concepts from the perspective of the Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

“Thank goodness the search for candidates is now complete – the process did not help us, it could have been otherwise,” said the CSU honorary chairman of the German news agency. What the CDU and CSU need now is a “keen content program for the future” and “some faces that represent the future – women and men”.

In stiff competition with Markus Söder, the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU Chairman, the CDU Chairman, NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, won in April as a candidate for Chancellor. Laschet announced that he wanted to fill half of the cabinet with women, “so that the population will also be interested in who they are,” Seehofer said. He is certainly not one of them himself. “I am a face from the past.” Seehofer had announced two years ago that he would not seek further political office after the end of this term.

“The CSU was half my life,” said the 71-year-old. He had avoided party events after relinquishing the presidency of CSU in January 2019. In an interview with the DPA he said: “After I have withdrawn from active politics, I can choose where I want to go, for example to meet old friends.”

In any case, he wants to remain federal interior minister until a new government is formed. “I’ll finish my office here until the last day,” he said. That will probably take another six months or maybe nine months.

When asked whether the CDU and CSU should also join a green-black coalition as junior partners after the federal elections, if necessary, he replied, “That cannot be our goal.” The union parties must “fight for the first place so that we finish in first place”. He would recommend the CDU and CSU to “position itself as a center-right party.” “We are not a clientele. And we also embrace the democratic conservative spectrum ”. This has personally been a matter of course for him since his time under CSU boss Frank-Josef Strauss. “But where we clearly define ourselves are the right-wing extremists. We don’t want anything to do with it, ”Seehofer emphasizes.

When asked whether election campaigns and efforts to raise awareness among individual politicians would have taxed the fight against the corona pandemic, he replied, “More science and fewer headlines would have been better at times.” It would be inconceivable that everything went well in general without the efforts of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Seehofer said, “I would like to say that after many disputes with the Chancellor over the decades, this is her job. She was sensationally strong at managing the pandemic. “He estimates that” we survived the worst halfway through the year. “He assumes that gastronomy, for example, can then reopen.

Now that the GPs are helping with the vaccinations, things are generally going well, the interior minister said. It is too early to prioritize vaccinations. “There are still many elderly people who have not yet been vaccinated. We can’t send them in a race with the 20 year olds. “

From Seehofer’s point of view, it is too early for fans to return to the football stadiums. “The first step is about gastronomy, culture and commerce,” he said, referring to the exceptions that should apply to people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. “You can answer this question in the next step.” If 5,000 vaccinated spectators were divided into a stadium that could accommodate 80,000 people, that in itself was not a problem. However, such considerations also require consideration of arrival and departure and access to the stadium.

Of the long-term consequences of the corona pandemic, the situation of children and young people is the biggest challenge, according to the interior minister. One school year has now practically failed, “and since education is the most important tool for the rest of life”, it is now necessary to ensure that “educational injustice” does not increase. This concerns all families living in difficult social conditions, not just families with a migrant background.

Seehofer promised Germany would be better equipped for future crises. The new chairman of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Management, Armin Schuster, is working hard on a new concept on how to reorganize healthcare and the storage of certain important goods in the interaction between the federal government and the states. .