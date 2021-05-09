Seehofer has no doubts about the democratic convictions of Maassen | Free press

As Secretary of the Interior, Seehofer had retired the then president of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution after controversial statements. The CSU boss finds Maassen’s mandate in Thuringia unproblematic.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) does not consider the candidacy of ex-president Hans-Georg Maassen for constitutional protection for the Bundestag not problematic. “It is his right to seek a mandate,” said Seehofer of the German news agency.

At the time, as head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Maaßen had been widely criticized for doubting that foreigners would be “hunted” after the murder of a German in Chemnitz. Seehofer temporarily retired him in November 2018.

“I can only say that I was very satisfied with his work,” Seehofer told the DPA. He has “no reason to doubt his attitude towards our free and democratic basic order.” The fact that he then retired with Maassen “has a completely different cause, namely the repetition of statements that he had regretted before the Interior Commission of the German Bundestag”. As a minister he could not accept this behavior.

At the end of April, Maassen was nominated by four CDU district associations as a direct candidate for the Bundestag in South Thuringia. This has been strongly criticized in some cases within the Union, but also by other parties. Maaßen is controversial in parts of the CDU for his critical stance on the federal government’s liberal refugee policies in 2015 and 2016.

