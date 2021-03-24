Seehofer criticizes decision on Easter services | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has criticized the state’s decision on Easter services. It asks religious communities to only hold virtual meetings during Easter to protect against the corona virus.

“I was amazed that of all the parties that have the C in their name, the churches are suggesting to refrain from worship, especially at Easter,” Seehofer said of the “image.”

Seehofer made it clear that it was not about a ban or a requirement to cancel church services at Easter. “I would like to point out that this is a request,” he stressed. “My house has not made this suggestion, although we are responsible for the religions. Instead, very early on during the pandemic, the Interior Ministry worked with the churches to develop hygiene concepts that still work perfectly today. “

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and state prime ministers agreed that additional restrictions would be introduced at Easter to break the third wave of corona. Public, private and economic life should largely rest from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday. Religious groups were asked to hold meetings only virtually.

However, the Catholic and Protestant churches have already made it clear that they do not want to be without on-call time. The chairman of the German Conference of Bishops, Georg Bätzing, and the chairman of the council of the Evangelical Church in Germany, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, said the request from federal and state governments was surprised. At the work level, talks were already underway between the churches and the federal government on Tuesday.

In the talks, it should be made clear that opening church doors at Easter is different from opening shops, said the chairman of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), Thomas Sternberg, the Germany editorial network. “This is not careless, but can be done responsibly with strict rules in mind.”

Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) of Lower Saxony said on ZDF whether services should actually only take place virtually is currently still open. “We know this is a special field. That’s why we want to talk before we decide. “

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer made it clear that his country will not prohibit churches from attending church services. In the ARD, the CDU politician said, “We shouldn’t pretend that it’s political.” He has no doubt that “the churches, the religious communities, will find a wise and responsible way”.