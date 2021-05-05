Seehofer bans Salafist association Ansaar | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has banned the Salafist association Ansaar International and all offshoots of the Islamist association.

As his ministry announced, the ban was enforced early Wednesday morning with searches and seizures in Rhineland-Palatinate, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Hesse. According to information from security circles, several dozen people have been affected. The focus of the measures was in North Rhine-Westphalia.

A total of more than 1,000 officers were employed in the ten countries, he said. Approximately EUR 150,000 has been seized so far.

In support of the ban, the Interior Ministry stated that Ansaar was raising money with the intention of passing it on to terrorist groups abroad, notably on the Al-Nusra Front in Syria, which was organized in 2017 at the Haiat Tahrir al -Sham (HTS) militia had risen to Palestinian Hamas and to Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Part of the aid directly benefits these associations. Sometimes aid projects are supported, “which, however, are directly part of the field of activity of the relevant terrorist organization”.

The ministry also believes that the group’s conversion activities are in violation of constitutional order. Here “enemies of a world order are constantly being created that protects the human dignity of people of different faiths”. Children from Germany would be sent to the facilities set up abroad by Ansaar “to internalize Salafist-extremist content and bring it back to Germany.” According to reports, there is a personal overlap between the Ansaar network of associations and the association Die Wahre Religion / Lies !, which became known through Quran distribution campaigns and was banned in 2016.

“If you want to fight terrorism, you have to dry up your sources of money,” Seehofer said. “Anyone who allegedly raises donations for a good cause but then finances terrorists cannot hide behind our association rights.” The starting point for the ban was a large-scale raid on the network in April 2019, in which extensive material was seized. Ansaar International is headquartered in Düsseldorf, the sub-organization WWR-Help in Neuss, North Rhine-Westphalia. About half of the 90 people and objects affected at the time were in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The network of associations that is now banned also includes the Änis Ben-Hatira Foundation, named after the German-Tunisian footballer, as well as the Somali Information and Advice Committee in Darmstadt and the surrounding area, the women’s rights association ANS. Justice, “Ummashop” and Helpstore Secondhand UG as well as Better World Appeal. The Interior Ministry found that donors were being deceived by the false claim that the funds were used solely for humanitarian purposes.

In April this year, apartments in North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria were searched in connection with the prohibition procedure on suspicion of terrorist financing. The suspicion is directed against three suspects between the ages of 32 and 40, the Düsseldorf Public Prosecution Service said at the time on request. Investigate suspected fraud and infidelity. One of the defendants is a lawyer from Düsseldorf.