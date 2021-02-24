Seeds Market 2021 Scrutinized in New Research

The Seeds Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Seeds Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Seeds act as the foundation for the food chain’s progress and play an essential role in the agri-food system’s sustainability. Farmers worldwide have been gradually shifting from traditional farming methods to gain higher yield and profit from the restricted resource availability, commercial seeds being one of the significant trends in the industry. Crops such as corn are utilized in both the food and feed industries. With the rising market for biofuels, crops such as sorghum are also being produced on a large scale.

Top Key Players:-Bayer AG, DowDuPont Inc., DLF Seeds A/S, Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Sakata Seed Corporation, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co., KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Advanta Seeds

The growth of the global seeds market is majorly driven by factors such as the requirement to increase food production, modernization of agriculture, and the rise in biofuels & animal feed usage. Besides, the sophistication of seed technologies such as seed coating & seed pelleting, diversification of diets, rise in use of wasteland for agricultural purposes, and increasingly accommodative regulatory stance is expected to increase the seed market growth. The introduction of new technologies having potential benefits over conventional ones, improvement in seed replacement rate (SRR), and increased demand for seeds in emerging economies are expected to provide profitable market growth opportunities.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Seeds industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global seeds market is segmented into type, trait, treatment, and crop type. By type, the seeds market is classified into GM (Genetically Modified), Non-GM. By trait, the seeds market is classified into Herbicide-Tolerant, Insecticide-Resistant, Others. By treatment, the seeds market is classified into Treated, Non-treated. By crop type, the seeds market is classified into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Seeds market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Seeds market in these regions.

