See Photos of the July Supermoon

Stargazers and astrophiles from Los Angeles to Istanbul rushed outside to see the primary supermoon of the 12 months on Monday night time. It didn’t disappoint.

The supermoon, which was flush with amber and purple tones, was 14,000 miles nearer to earth than typical full moons. A supermoon — the time period was coined in 1979 by the astrologer Richard Nolle, and it isn’t an official astronomical time period — could be about 17 p.c bigger and 30 p.c brighter than a full moon at apogee, or its farthest level from Earth.

Listed below are some fast info about supermoons and pictures from all over the world.