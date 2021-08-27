“See”: Did you give this fantasy series with Jason Momoa a chance?

The actor from “The War of Thrones” and “Sweet Girl” is the protagonist. Season two is coming this Friday, August 27th.

“See” is on its way to the third season.

Jason Momoa is a emerging name in Hollywood. Since shining as Khal Drogo on “The War of Thrones,” his exotic appearance as a ruthless warrior has led him to land other major projects – while gaining a loyal following.

He was hired to play the character of Aquaman in several DC Comics films; got a lead role in the upcoming epic remake of “Dune”; and stars in the new Netflix movie “Sweet Girl,” which was a hit with audiences.

In recent years, alongside his participation in “The Red Road” and “Fronteira”, he has been the protagonist of “See”, one of the first big bets from Apple TV +, a streaming platform launched in 2019.

The series may have missed the side of the general public a bit, perhaps because of the even lower popularity of Apple TV + and stiff competition, but the second season kicks off this Friday, August 27, and presents itself as a new opportunity to be discovered. “See” is an original idea from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, who teamed up with director Francis Lawrence (of “Hunger Games”), among others, for this production.

What’s the matter?

The action takes place in the distant future when people lost their eyesight and found other ways to interact and survive. A deadly virus wiped out almost all of humanity – only about two million people are left. This world used to be like this, but it is endangered when two twins are born with the gift of eyesight.

Momoa plays Baba Voss, a warrior and leader of the Alkenny tribe, who marries a woman named Maghra who seeks protection from the tribe. Baba Voss never had children and Maghra seems already pregnant.

Birth father Jerlamarel is an outlaw wanted by the Kanzua Dam Queen of the Kane Dynasty and his crime is to see. When it is found that his children were born with the same ability, Baba Voss must do everything possible to protect his family and tribe from the queen’s army.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTVWaNwTRAE

“Alkenny” and “Kanzua” correspond to the current Allegheny and Kinzua, real zones in the US state of Pennsylvania. Nevertheless, recordings took place in Canada.

In the second season, the conflicts become even more complicated when Baba Voss’ brother Edo, with whom he does not have a good relationship, shows up as an enemy.

Who participates?

Jason Momoa is the main protagonist, but this season he’s joined by friend Dave Bautista (who plays his archenemy brother). The cast also includes names such as Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Eden Epstein and Olivia Cheng.

How many episodes are there?

The first season had eight episodes, this second will be the same length. In contrast to other streaming platforms, the chapters appear weekly – always on Fridays – in the Apple TV + catalog. The third season has also been confirmed and filming has already started.

Where can you see it?

The series is available on Apple TV +. The streaming platform launched in 2019 has a monthly subscription of € 4.99 (but a free seven-day trial period is included).

Apple TV + is also included free of charge for three months with the purchase of a new Apple device – provided you activate the offer within 90 days. Discover more options on the official website.

Also read NiT’s article on Sweet Girl’s surprising ending (but only if you’ve seen the movie). Click the gallery to learn about other news from streaming platforms (and beyond).