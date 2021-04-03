Security Screening Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Smiths Detection Inc., L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc., OSI Systems Inc., 3DX-Ray Ltd

The Security Screening Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global security screening market was valued at USD 6.96 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.14 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Security Screening Market are Smiths Detection Inc., L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc., OSI Systems Inc., 3DX-Ray Ltd, Teledyne ICm, Analogic Corporation, Nuctech Company Limited, Astrophysics Inc., CEIA SpA, Gilardoni SpA and others.

Key Market Trends:

Airports to Hold Major Share

– The global aviation industry is observing a significant influx of passengers, and commercial air traffic is on the rise, owing to which airports are increasingly adopting innovative security screening solutions. According to IATA, the revenue of commercial airlines globally in 2018 stood at USD 812 billion and expected to reach USD 872 billion by 2020. ?

– Moreover, the security coverage across the airport facilities is critical and global spending on enhancing airport security is on the rise; a prominent share of spending is expected to be towards incorporating new technologies in both hardware and software.

– Also, airports across the world are highly regulated and require upgraded technological solutions in screening; with constant developments and upgrades, the demand for screening solutions in this space holds a significant share of the market. For instance, according to Government Accountability Office (GOA) report on Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) screening equipment in 2019, it found that their security screening protocols across the US airports were out of date.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

