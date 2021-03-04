Security screening in the army is tightened | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government wants to rapidly tighten security controls on soldiers with special military skills or in critical areas.

To this end, the cabinet had already passed a bill on February 10 for a tightened comprehensive security check of soldiers and for the security check of reservists, a spokesman for the ministry said on Thursday at the request of the German news agency.

The reason for the step – practically a new, now fourth level of security checks – was the incidents at the Special Forces Command (KSK). It is now expected that the Bundestag will deal with the law in mid-April.

The new law applies to all soldiers with jobs with particularly high security requirements and special military skills. The ministry cites combat skills, knowledge of the possible use of explosives, military tactics or cyber-operation skills as examples.

«Applications requiring such qualifications and knowledge should therefore be classified as particularly sensitive to safety. Because the consequences of misuse of this knowledge and skills can be very far-reaching and require even more control, ”the ministry said.

The number of new suspected right-wing extremism cases in the Bundeswehr rose to 477 last year (2019: 363), the Military Counter-Intelligence Service (MAD) reported internally. The number of cases also increased in the area of ​​so-called Reichsburgers / self-administrators – from 16 in 2019 to 31. Soldiers and especially reservists often remained under the radar for too long.

The arrest of a volunteer in military service in Hesse last weekend – he is under investigation for violating the gun law and inciting hatred – was a fluke. A tip from the private area led to the arrest.

The KSK has been startled by various scandals in recent years, involving extreme right-wing incidents. Last year, a weapons depot was found with a commando soldier in Saxony. KSK commander Markus Kreitmayr is accused of his soldiers being able to return hoarded or possibly stolen ammunition from March to May last year without any consequences.

Compared to the previous law, measures must be applied “more intensively” in the future – by interviewing soldiers or other people and by monitoring internet activities and social networks. The intention is to shorten the time intervals for updating the assessments from 5 years to 30 months and the repeat tests from 10 years to 5 years. The list of applications with particularly high safety requirements is determined by regulation.

In addition, the reservist law should provide that a simple security check should be performed in accordance with the relevant law. The aim is to ensure that only those who have access to weapons of war and ammunition of the Bundeswehr for whom, for example, security-relevant findings do not conflict with this.

The Bundestag’s Defense Committee intends to discuss the incidents in the KSK and the handling of the affairs in the Ministry of Defense in a special session on April 12, and to listen to top military leaders and the Ministry. “We expect clear findings from the special session on who is really responsible for the munitions issue,” said FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. “We will not accept any further shift of responsibility.”