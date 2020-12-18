Security Purpose Takes Health Information Exchange Market to New Heights: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Relayhealth Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Health information exchange (HIE) is the mobilization of health care information electronically across organizations within a region, community, or hospital system. Participants in data exchange are called in the aggregate Health Information Networks (HIN). HIE provides the capability to electronically move clinical information among different health care information systems. The goal of HIE is to facilitate access to and retrieval of clinical data to provide safer and more timely, efficient, effective, and equitable patient-centered care, which may also be useful to public health authorities in analyses of the health of the population.

The demand for electronic health information exchange among care professionals is growing along with nationwide efforts to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care delivery. Meaningful use requirements, new payment approaches that stress care coordination, and federal financial incentives are all driving the interest and demand for health information exchange.

HIE systems facilitate the efforts of physicians and clinicians to meet high standards of patient care through electronic participation in a patient’s continuity of care with multiple providers. Secondary health care provider benefits include reduced expenses associated with:

the manual printing, scanning and faxing of documents, including paper and ink costs, as well as the maintenance of associated office machinery

the physical mailing of patient charts and records, and phone communication to verify delivery of traditional communications, referrals, and test results

the time and effort involved in recovering missing patient information, including any duplicate tests required to recover such information

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users' organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while creating this global Health Information Exchange market report.

The Major Players Covered In The Report Are, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Relayhealth Corporation (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), and eClinicalWorks (U.S.) And Many Others Players In The Domestic And Global Regions.

Health Information Exchange Market Share Data Is Available For Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa And South America Separately. WMR Analysts Understand Competitive Strengths And Provide Competitive Analysis For Each Competitor Separately.

Market Analysis: Health Information Exchange Market

Health Information Exchange Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2026. WMR Analyses That The Market Is Growing With A Cagr Of XX% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2026 And Expected To Reach Usd XXX Million By 2026. Government Taking Initiatives To Promote The Usage Of Health Information Exchange And Providing Strong Investment To The Health Information Exchange Manufacturer Are The Factors For The Market Growth.

**(Values of X is given in sample copy)

Market Segmentation: Health Information Exchange Market

By Type:

Private HIE, Public HIE, Directed Exchange (Push HIE), Query-Based Exchange (Pull HIE), Consumer-Mediated Exchange

By End-User / Application:

Web Portal Development, Workflow Management, Secure Messaging, Internal Interfacing, Others

By Country: (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

