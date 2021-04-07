Security Paper Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Fedrigoni Group, Infinity Security Papers Limited, Ceprohart SA, Drewsen Specialty Papers GmbH & Co. KG

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Security Paper Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Security Paper investments from 2021 till 2025.

Security Paper market is growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Security Paper market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Fedrigoni Group, Infinity Security Papers Limited, Ceprohart SA, Drewsen Specialty Papers GmbH & Co. KG, Simpson Security Papers, Domtar Corporation, A1 Security Print Ltd, Papierfabrik Louisenthal GmbH, Ciotola SRL

Industry News And Developments:

– February 2020 – Document Security Systems Inc. announced the launch of the company’s AuthentiGuard Security Paper to the general market. It is designed to prevent fraudulent copies and scans, offering eight layered features, ensuring that certificates and documents cannot be tampered with or accurately duplicated.

Scope of the Report

– With the increasing counterfeit cases in countries, the various governments are seeking innovative ideas for new technologies and methods that could help make banknotes more secure and expected to provide new solutions in the market. Furthermore, the coming trend of paper ballots voting systems in the United States increases the growth of security paper.

– The increase in cases of fraud and counterfeiting is driving the market. According to the Australian government, in FY 2018-2019, 121 applications were not processed on suspicion of dishonesty or fraud, and 255 passports were canceled or refused on national security or law enforcement grounds. Moreover, increased counterfeit in the currency, such as in Canada, the number of counterfeits notes detected in circulation USD 5, USD 10, USD 20, and USD 150 is increasing on a yearly basis. The above factor states that the demand for security paper to prevent counterfeiting drives the market.

Key Market Trends

Currency to Hold Significant Market Share

– With the increasing trend of currency counterfeit in various developed and developing countries, the demand for security paper is increasing, as it has led to the escalation of corruption hindering various country’s growth. The currency is generally manufactured from cotton-fiber paper, polymer, or hybrid paper. This makes banknotes more secure and resistant to wear and tear compared to common paper.

– Paper money tends to be updated with new versions that contain security features and attempt to make it more difficult for counterfeiters to create illegal copies. Banknotes consist of a watermark and thread compromising of fluorescent, magnetic, metallic, and micro print elements. Also, special types of polymers are used for manufacturing banknotes, as they have a better shelf life than paper notes and are resistant to fire and water. Every country has its own type of security features.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Market Growth

– In China, according to the Ministry of Transport of China, there was an increase in the number of drivers of 53 million in 2018, when compared to its previous year. This inhibits the demand for government licenses for which the usage of security paper increased with the demand for natural materials for production, such as cotton and pulp.

– Furthermore, in India, more than 43 lakh cases are pending in 25 high courts in the country, and over 8 lakh of these are over a decade old. With the decreasing number of pending cases, the usage of stamp paper will increase, which effectively increases the growth of the market in stamp security paper.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Security Paper Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

