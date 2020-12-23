Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2027

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market 2020: This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact analysis on the market. This Security Orchestration Automation and Response market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics. With the market data of this Security Orchestration Automation and Response report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for ICT industry can be identified and analysed. Excellent practice models and method of research utilized while generating this Security Orchestration Automation and Response report reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. While generating this Security Orchestration Automation and Response market report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored.

Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) can be defined as a technology which includes various software programs and systems, and with its deployment allowing for an organization’s IT infrastructure to monitor, record and respond to cyber-security events without requiring any human intervention. This helps in enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of security of an organization as it automates the response while standardizing and prioritizing the incidents based on the intensity.

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Landscape of the Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market

Cyberbit;

IBM Corporation;

FireEye, Inc.;

Cisco;

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.;

Splunk Inc.;

Rapid7;

Swimlane;

ThreatConnect, Inc.;

DFLabsS.p.A.;

Exabeam;

LogRhythm, Inc.;

Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.;

Siemplify;

Resolve Systems;

CyberSponse, Inc.;

Zscaler, Inc.;

Microsoft;

Securonix, Inc. among others.

Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of vulnerability to various organizations due to shift of business from physical environment to digital environment; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in need for a centralized system for threat detection and management acts as a market driver

Lack of staff required to handle conventional methods of cyber security in an enterprise also propels the market growth

Increasing volume of incidences relating to cyber-attacks; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of information and awareness amongst various organizations regarding the availability of this technology; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of skilled individuals required for the deployment and integration of this technology; this factor is expected to act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics & Security

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

End-Point Security

Workflow Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis for Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

